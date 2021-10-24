Montgomery boards discuss CHS; supervisors to talk funding request

“No one wants to talk about that,” she said. But “you’re going to have to educate citizens on what it’s going to take.”

The suggestion of potential tax increases, at least in the immediate future, was quickly shot down by some of Biggs’ fellow supervisors.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski said he’s not in favor of any tax increases this year. He, however, said the county can still expect to draw more revenue from taxes in the near future due to its upcoming quadrennial reassessment of properties across the locality.

Supervisor Sara Bohn said she doesn’t see a need to raise taxes in the near future and voiced confidence in the county’s economic growth, which she added will lead to more revenue and help provide the funding needed for other needs in the school district. She said the option of raising taxes, if necessary, will still exist in the future.

The recent meeting between supervisors and school board members involved another overview of the CHS project.

The project, among other significant changes, would bring a glass exterior to much of the school’s front, according to conceptual renderings. That improvement is expected to help address long-standing daylighting issues at the school and make the entrance much more visible.

CHS has a current enrollment of nearly 1,100 students, but a capacity of 800. The project calls for a doubling of the high school’s capacity.

