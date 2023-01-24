Montgomery Co. board chairman says former superintendent's comments 'regrettable'

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County School Board Chairman Mark Cherbaka said Tuesday night that former Superintendent Mark Miear's recent comments about his dismissal are “regrettable.”

Cherbaka read a statement about the situation at the start of a board meeting.

Miear returned to face the school board that fired him earlier this month when he spoke during a public comment period. He broke months of silence on his dismissal last March and announced his run for the school board seat currently held by Penny Franklin.

Miear, who spent just over six years as superintendent, said his dismissal was rooted to his objection to his transgender child’s decision to change their name. He said he wasn’t given due process being fired.

“It’s regrettable that former Superintendent Miear has made such extensive and public comments about a Montgomery County Public School student,” Cherbaka said Tuesday night. “The board believes responding publicly to those comments to be both unlawful and inappropriate, not to mention deeply unfair to students.”

School board member Sue Kass, who served in the chairwoman role last year, said after the Jan. 10 meeting when Miear spoke that there was much more to the story behind the former superintendent’s dismissal than what he had shared. She, however, didn’t elaborate on the details.

The board unanimously voted to fire Miear “without cause” and the members have since declined to speak at length about the issue. They have described the case as a personnel matter, a term Cherbaka reiterated Tuesday.

“Without engaging in substantive discussion of a personnel matter involving Dr. Miear, it is sufficient to note that in terminating Dr. Miear’s employment as superintendent, the board acted lawfully, unanimously and within its discretion,” Cherbaka said. “Nothing the board has learned since that time has given it cause to regret or reconsider that action.”

Cherbaka said Miear has made several “misrepresentations” in public about the case.

“While we do not intend to engage in [an] extended and public back and forth, we will strive to be transparent and we will have more to say in the future,” the chairman said.

Cherbaka closed out the statement by saying that the board is looking forward to moving the district ahead with new Superintendent Bernard Bragen.

In response to Kass’ recent comment that there was much more to the story of his dismissal, Miear previously said that he has no idea what she’s talking about.

“The board never spoke to me, so if there is more, I have no idea what it is,” he wrote in a text message after the Jan. 10 meeting. “This is why they should have called me in, presented to me any issues and allowed me to respond. If there is more to the reason as to why I was terminated, I don’t know what it is.”

Miear previously said that he did lose his temper on March 10 of last year while speaking to another top district official about his child’s situation. That top official, he said, was Annie Whitaker, who went on to serve as interim superintendent until Bragen’s hiring on March 10 of last year.

Miear said he learned that the board decided March 11 to dismiss him, a move they formalized about a week later in a short meeting that involved a closed session.

The former superintendent’s firing led to widespread speculation across the community, with the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors making multiple attempts to obtain more details about the issue. Whether the former district chief received severance pay was a particular point of interest among supervisors, who argued at the time that they ought to know that detail due to their responsibility for the county budget.

At least some community speculation over Miear’s dismissal remains.

Chris Thomas, a close follower of local school issues, spoke during public comments Tuesday and questioned the reasoning behind a new agreement between Miear and the board.

Thomas said the superintendent’s last contract with the district entitled him to 18 months of pay should the board choose to replace him. He questioned why Miear agreed to give up what amounted to more than $300,000 in severance if the former superintendent — as Miear said — was forced out without cause and without due process.

The new agreement Thomas referenced replaced another one from March of last year. The new agreement, among other things, requires Miear to repay the board an “excess payment” of $55,137.

Thomas, who questioned how more than $55,000 of taxpayer money ended up with Miear, said the new agreement raises more questions than it provides answers.

“The board’s silence here casts a long shadow," he said.

Thomas asked that the board release the first agreement from March, explain why Miear was terminated and address questions over the $55,137 repayment.

Miear recently said that he has written a check for that amount.