Montgomery Co. board members raise concerns about prematurely 'outing' transgender students

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board is looking at an adjustment to its new policy on the treatment of transgender students, a move that would offer stronger protections for children who have fears about disclosing their status to their parents.

The measure, which the school board could take a vote on in December, involves the addition of a line in the policy that will direct school staff to explain to a student the procedure to be followed once the student discloses their gender identities and begins to issue a request in relation to their status.

Several school board members on Tuesday voiced concerns about a process that calls for the schools to ultimately tell parents about requests such as their children asking to be referred to by the pronouns they identify with. The change would clarify to students that they can hold off on the request if they’re still unsure about whether they want their parents to know.

“As soon as there’s any inkling that this maybe a conversation related to [being transgender] in any kind of way, that they stop the conversation and help the child understand this is the next step if we have this conversation,” school board member Penny Franklin said, summarizing the proposed policy change.