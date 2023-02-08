CHRISTIANSBURG — Mark Cherbaka announced Tuesday night that he won’t seek another term on the Montgomery County School Board.

Cherbaka represents District G, much of which covers Blacksburg. His first term on the board began in 2016.

“I think having somebody who’s a parent and works full-time is an important thing … it’s not easy to do. This is an extra part-time job. Parenting is an extra part-time or full-time job. But I think it’s important, especially on this board, to have the whole gamut. People who have been through the whole thing, people who are in the middle of it,” he said. “The flip side of that is I think that people like me can’t really do this forever, although I think I would love to do it as long as possible.”

Cherbaka, who’s currently board chairman, said he’s not ruling out another bid for elected office in the future.

“I will not close the door on joining Penny [Franklin] in her 40th year on the school board somewhere down the road, or Jamie [Bond]. Or maybe Linwood [Hudson] in his 20th year or 15th year,” Cherbaka said.

Cherbaka encouraged others interested in public office to consider the school board.

“I do think the rhetoric is such that we need good people. We need to encourage the next round of busy, smart people, parents, workers, people who care about schools and public education,” he said. “Anybody who’s thinking about joining the board, think about it, especially in District G and come join these good people up here.”

Cherbaka’s decision is the latest election related development for the board.

Franklin, who represents District B, said near the end of a Jan. 24 meeting that she will indeed seek another term. Earlier that month, former Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Miear announced his plan to run for her seat.

Franklin made a brief remark on her re-election plan, but didn’t elaborate as much as Cherabaka on her decision.

“I will be running for re-election,” Franklin said last month. “Seems to be some folks who didn’t understand that, but it’s kind of a no-brainer for me.”

District B, which is located roughly at the center of Montgomery County, includes the town of Christiansburg.

The other board members whose seats are up for re-election this year are Marti Graham and Sue Kass. Both board members have yet to make public announcements about whether they plan to run for re-election.

Graham and Kass, respectively, represent districts E and F. District E mainly covers western Montgomery County and includes a portion of Blacksburg. District F borders District E and also includes Blacksburg.

Graham’s time on the board started in 2015, while Kass joined the elected body in 2020.

During his comments Tuesday, Cherbaka said he’s proud to have served with all his colleagues, even if they didn’t always agree on issues.

“Every single one of you cares about public education and you advocate for our students. You advocate for all of our students,” he said.

Cherbaka described his time serving District G as one of the best honors of his life.

“I’m a believer in good government, and I think good government requires citizen participation, and that’s all citizens,” he said. “I feel like I’ve always pushed for the involvement of all voices, even voices I don’t necessarily agree with.”