Montgomery Co. School Board to talk to search firms

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board will choose between two firms to help in its search for a new superintendent.

Board Chairwoman Sue Kass said the two search firms the elected body narrowed the pool down to will be given the opportunity to present themselves to the general public in an open session and “tell us what they can do for us” at a meeting Tuesday, May 3.

The deadline to respond to the recent request for proposal was this past Tuesday.

“We were happy to have six groups to choose from,” Kass said during a board meeting Tuesday night.

The firm the school board ultimately chooses will conduct a search and identify potential superintendent candidates, a process prompted by board’s unanimous firing of former district chief Mark Miear over a month ago.

School officials declined to immediately disclose the names of the two firms, with district officials saying on Tuesday night that the companies hadn’t responded to the invitation yet.

Following their presentations at the May 3 meeting, each of the firms will take part in closed meetings with the school board. School system spokeswoman Brenda Drake said they’ll go into closed session for negotiating purposes.

Later in May, the selected consultant will work with the “board and community to identify needs,” according to a recently presented search timeline. The following month, the consultant, among other things, will conduct its search and identify the potential candidates.

From July to August, the candidates to be screened will be selected and finalists will be identified — with final candidates slated to meet with the community.

The current plan calls for the board to hire a new superintendent in September.

The school division has 180 days from Miear’s March 17 termination vote to complete the search process.

School board member Penny Franklin noted on Tuesday night that a key component in the upcoming process “is getting community input in what you feel we need to see in a superintendent.”

Miear’s firing in March has not been without its fair share of questions from the public and other elected officials in the county — especially given the unanimous nature of the termination.

School district officials, citing personnel reasons, have declined to discuss the reasons behind the former superintendent’s firing, as well as answer questions about severance.

Miear, who was formally terminated “without cause,” has since his firing declined comment.

Although a severance clause in the event of a “without cause” firing was written into Miear’s contract, exactly how that stipulation plays out has so far been unclear.

