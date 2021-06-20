Montgomery Co. schools draft plan for upcoming school year

Cherbaka said he’s also still a bit concerned about the younger student population.

“The pandemic is not over for them, and they are still vulnerable,” he said. “We’ll need to carefully consider their unique situation, especially in the fall.”

The first day of school for MCPS is set for Aug. 12, according to the plan. The schools are slated to open on a full-day schedule, for five days a week, but officials plan to keep providing a fully remote option.

The past school year was a tricky affair for the school board, with members over the past year often divided over the degree of reopening the schools. Board members who were more lenient on in-person instruction emphasized concerns over difficulties created by remote learning, while members who pushed for more conservative approaches to reopening raised concerns about the health risks.

MCPS spent most of the past school year in a hybrid model of remote learning and half-day, in-person instruction four times a week. Just before the spring, the district began allowing full-day, in-person classes four times a week. An all-remote option, however, was available all school year.