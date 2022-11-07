Montgomery Co. schools take different route on driver jobs

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board approved a pilot plan this past week to convert 10 bus driver jobs from part- to full-time positions.

The move, approved on a 6-0 vote, will aim to tackle an ongoing driver shortage with which division officials have been grappling.

The school system currently has seven unfilled bus driver positions and was prompted to eliminate three routes due to the challenges. But district officials said they believe the recently approved measure will help draw more candidates to the applicant pool, raise their chances of filling the unfilled jobs and add back the routes that were otherwise significantly needed.

“I think it’s something we’re going to have to do. I don’t think we have much of a choice,” said board member Jamie Bond. “I think it’s got to the point where we’re desperate.”

Other challenges the district has dealt with include the use of seven transportation technicians as drivers, an additional function that officials said takes those employees away from the key responsibilities of repairing and providing maintenance to the buses. They said the ongoing issue also poses challenges for athletic and field trips.

The recently approved measure converts the 10 part-time jobs to what MCPS calls 6.5-hour full-time positions. Each of those positions will come with benefits that include the option of health and life insurance. The jobs, however, won’t qualify for Virginia Retirement System benefits.

The district’s typical bus driver contract is for 4.5 hours per day, said school system spokeswoman Brenda Drake.

Expectations for the 6.5-hour drivers will include an hour in the garage daily to perform tasks such as cleaning and fueling spare buses and washing the vehicles as they come in for service, duties district officials said will allow technicians to keep working on repair and maintenance.

Additionally, school officials said the move will eliminate the increasing need for athletic and field trip drivers.

The estimated cost for the recently approved conversion of the 10 bus driver positions is $90,000 — or $9,000 for each employee’s health insurance, according to the plan.

District officials said they feel they have the funds to cover the additional costs of benefits due to savings from the unfilled bus driver positions so far this year.

School officials said they’ll assess the impact of the change by February. They said they’ll determine by then if the change is working and issue recommendations on whether there should be a permanent position change and if additional full-time positions are needed.

Bus route times, however, are not higher at the moment and the district works to ensure the longest route is under an hour, Drake said.