Montgomery Co. superintendent firing: Severance details remain confidential

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Montgomery County School Board member on Monday night publicly spoke on the firing of former Superintendent Mark Miear for the first time since the decision was made nearly two weeks ago.

However, one of the questions that some in the county, including members of the board of supervisors, have repeatedly asked since the unanimous termination vote remained unanswered.

School board Chairwoman Sue Kass, who addressed supervisors at their meeting during the public comment period, said the details of the agreement related to Miear’s firing can’t openly be shared because it is a personnel matter. She said the school board has a fiscal responsibility to its constituents, as well, and that its members would not have made a decision they didn’t think their budget could manage.

“We ask that you trust the board, just as we trust you, and our unanimous decision to end Dr. Miear’s contract,” Kass told the supervisors.

Each school board member came to the same conclusion on the decision, Kass said, adding that's not been a common occurrence among the elected body in recent years.

Since the firing, questions have swirled in the community about the reasons for the decision — especially given the official wording of the termination — and whether the move entitled Miear to severance pay and, if so, how much.

The issue has become at least a financial concern for the board of supervisors, which each year must approve the funding for the schools. Several supervisors openly pressed on the subject of severance with the district last week and continue to do so.

“It would be important for the board of supervisors, as well as the taxpayers of Montgomery County, to know if there is going to be a payout and the amount. That would be a public amount, as it would be appropriated in expenditures,” said board of supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins. “It would be nice to know. As our responsibility to fund the schools, it would be nice to know what we’re looking at as an expenditure.”

One payout suggestion Blevins said she heard about was a calculation based on the severance stipulation in Miear’s contract. The calculation, she said, appeared to show that Miear could get up to $500,000. The supervisor, however, said that figure could very well be part of the ongoing misinformation that the school district warned about.

Regarding Kass’ comments Monday, Blevins said it didn’t answer any of her questions.

“No, I’m not satisfied with that answer,” Blevins said.

She said she has also found the situation puzzling due to the fact MCPS, under Miear’s leadership, has recently been recognized as a standout district.

“And all of the sudden, there’s a unanimous termination without cause,” Blevins said.

Miear’s contract, which the school board narrowly voted to revise and renew in August, shows a severance pay stipulation should he be fired “without cause.” The recent termination was formally “without cause,” but MCPS officials have since the decision declined to comment on the issue.

The stipulation called on him to be paid the “the lesser of [18] months’ salary and benefits … payable in [18] monthly installments, or all salary and health benefits … which would have been due to the superintendent under this contract from the effective date of termination to June 30, 2025,” the date when Miear’s most recent contract was set to expire.

Miear drew a base salary of $217,542, according to a copy of the contract signed last year.

MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake said the district’s decision so far to not discuss the severance pay situation is allowed by the law and she specifically referenced a section under the state’s chapter on the Freedom of Information Act that points out information that can be excluded from the mandatory disclosure provisions.

A portion of that section reads that no provision of the FOIA chapter shall be “construed” as denying public access to contracts between a public body and its officers or employees, but Drake highlighted the following line that reads “other than contracts settling public employee employment disputes held confidential as personnel records [under the section].”

One FOIA expert in the state says MCPS may have some wiggle room when it comes to its disclosure on the Miear severance issue.

If a public body such as a school district has records related to severance, that information can and should be disclosed upon request, said Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government. The entity, however, can decide against that disclosure if no money has actually been paid out - or if a check hasn’t been cut, she said.

Rhyne clarified that she’s not familiar with the exact situation at MCPS, but has seen similar cases play out elsewhere.

Rhyne also said issues such as a severance stipulation might be interpreted differently by the district’s lawyer or legal team.

“I would keep in mind, though, sometimes whether or not severance is required or someone is entitled to severance is going to come down to an interpretation of the contract,” she said. “Sometimes, they’re still trying to get an answer from the attorney.”

County Supervisor Mary Biggs, a former teacher, said she appreciated Kass stopping by the meeting Monday.

“I respect and trust the school board in making the best decisions they can for students, parents, employees and community members as they move forward with the challenging process of hiring a new superintendent,” Biggs wrote in an email.

When asked by The Roanoke Times if the situation could hamper the school board's search for a new superintendent, Kass wrote Tuesday:

"We are preparing to send out a request for RFPs for the search and we are looking forward to finding the person who is the best fit for MCPS. We will be discussing a timeline at our next meeting. I think there are plenty of candidates who would love to work for our school district in our beautiful community."

Other school board members could not immediately be reached for comment for this story.

