Montgomery Co. supervisors ask questions about superintendent firing

CHRISTIANSBURG — The firing of Superintendent Mark Miear is sparking speculation, including from some Montgomery County supervisors who questioned a school official about the situation Monday night.

The decision to end Miear’s more than six-year tenure with the district was touched on during a Board of Supervisors meeting, which convened primarily to go over elements of the recommended budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The first inquiry about the former superintendent’s situation stemmed from comments on school funding, something the county must approve each year as part of its budgeting process.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins said she had heard some local chatter about Miear’s possible payout - due to his termination - being up to $500,000.

“That is very concerning,” she said as part of overall comments she made on budget items. “Half-a-million dollars, that’s a loss of money that could be used toward teacher raises. That is a huge amount of money to be concerned with.”

MCPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Tommy Kranz, who attended the meeting to address questions related to the schools, responded to Blevins’ comments, saying he’s not authorized to speak on the matter at the moment.

“I think there’s a lot of misinformation out there … There is misinformation that’s sitting out there,” Kranz said.

The top district official said he’ll be glad to share information when it’s appropriate, but would need to wait on approval from the school board before doing that.

Supervisor April DeMotts later pressed the issue.

“It is a concern that would be better shared sooner rather than later. I tell you that to make sure you understand that the school board needs to share that with us,” DeMotts said to Kranz. “We need to know because it’s got to come from somewhere.”

Kranz said in response he’ll notify the school board chairwoman about the matter raised by supervisors.

Both MCPS staff and school board members declined to divulge the reasons behind Miear’s termination after the elected body made the decision last week. The unanimous vote was taken following a closed session Thursday.

Part of the decision’s formal language stated the superintendent’s contract was being terminated “without cause on the terms discussed in the closed meeting” and that the move was effective immediately.

While MCPS declined to comment on the point, Miear’s contract did include a severance clause in the event the board terminated him without cause.

The stipulation called on him to be paid the “the lesser of [18] months’ salary and benefits … payable in [18] monthly installments, or all salary and health benefits … which would have been due to the superintendent under this contract from the effective date of termination to June 30, 2025," the date when Miear's most recent contract was set to expire.

Miear drew a base salary of $217,542, according to a copy of the contract signed last year.

When Supervisor Sara Bohn on Monday seemed to try to confirm that Miear was not actually paid severance, Kranz responded that he hadn’t said that, at all, and reiterated his barring from discussing the issue with the former superintendent.

“I don’t mean to be disrespectful,” said Kranz, who added that he has otherwise been upfront on other matters. But “this is one I would need to have the school board’s approval before I could discuss it … Again, I apologize, that’s not me, but I have to follow this to the T.”

The school board decision prompted other questions about how the move could affect other school related matters, including long-planned capital projects.

Bohn asked Kranz whether the decision would affect the progress on the future renovation and expansion of Christiansburg High School, to which he responded with “no, ma’am” and that the district is still generally moving forward as planned with the project.

Blevins also briefly asked about the search process, which MCPS officials said the school board will immediately begin.

MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake said on Tuesday that no cost is currently available on the search as the district has not yet issued a request for proposal on the process. State law, however, states the board has 180 days to hire a new superintendent, she said.

In the meantime, Annie Whitaker - most recently the district’s deputy superintendent - is serving as acting superintendent.

Miear texted The Roanoke Times Monday night, writing "Can't comment. Sorry."

