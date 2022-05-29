Montgomery County board sets $240,000 superintendent salary

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board voted 4-2 this past week to advertise an annual salary of $240,000 for its next superintendent, as a search for the position continues.

The decision over the advertising of the salary occurred near the end of the public portion of a specially convened meeting on Tuesday. The board was joined by recently contracted search firm GR Recruiting, which covered and answered questions about the upcoming process to find a new superintendent.

The advertised salary of $240,000 is higher than the $217,542 base salary listed in former Superintendent Mark Miear’s last contract with Montgomery County Public Schools. Miear, who had spent just over six years with the district, was fired in March following a unanimous vote by the board.

Board members Sue Kass and Jamie Bond voted against the advertised amount. Board member Dana Partin was absent from the recent meeting.

The debate over the advertised amount involved disagreements over how much influence superintendent salaries elsewhere in the state and country should have on the MCPS salary.

Some of those who voted in favor of the advertised amount argued that the district needs to offer as competitive a figure as possible, especially given the timing of the search. Some also spoke about how regional differences in salaries for certain jobs have become more blurred over the years.

Basing the salary too heavily on the immediate surrounding area may result in the district failing to attract the most ideal candidates, said board member Penny Franklin.

“If we’re doing a national search, we have to look at what’s going on across the country,” she said.

Franklin elaborated on her points later in the discussion.

“We are in a situation, if nothing else because of the timing of the search, where the pool will be shallow or can be shallow,” she said. “To be able to get people to look at us, we’re going to have to put a carrot out there. Come on folks, these beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains don’t necessarily attract everybody.

“If we want to get the best candidate we can get, then we’re going to have to offer them something that’s going to bring them to Montgomery County. Bottom line is the money.”

Franklin acknowledged that the overall cost of living in Southwest Virginia may be lower than in the more urban and metropolitan regions of the country.

“But it’s creeping up every day, just like everywhere else in the country,” she said. “I don’t see [us] playing around with this at this point.”

Board member Linwood Hudson echoed some of Franklin’s points and referenced his experience in his own line of work.

“In the software industry, we’re seeing … national salaries have more and more effect on local hiring,” Hudson said. “Because it’s what the world is now. I think we do want to be competitive.”

Among the documents provided to board members for the recent discussion was a chart showing superintendent salaries from a number of districts in the state and other parts of the country as far Montana and the Seattle area.

The average estimated base superintendent salary for the 19 districts is $240,803 for the current school year. Factoring a 5% raise for the 2022-23 school year — MCPS has pursued an average pay increase of 5% for its employees — the average for all those districts is $246,145.

The board members who voted against the MCPS advertised amount of $240,000 questioned whether it made sense to pay whoever the district hires a salary comparable to the ones in larger areas where the cost of living is higher than in Southwest Virginia.

Kass commented on the $332,850 that the Shoreline Public Schools superintendent in Washington state would make next school year with a 5% raise.

“I can’t even come close to comparing us to that area,” she said.

Kass, a former teacher who now works in human resources at Virginia Tech, said she looks at salaries in Blacksburg and the surrounding area during the hiring and interviewing of prospects for jobs in town. When hiring in the Arlington office, she said she looks at what’s competitive in that area.

“I don’t look at what’s competitive out in the state of Washington when I’m trying to figure out what to pay people in Blacksburg,” Kass said, adding that even the salary ranges between Southwest and Northern Virginia can differ significantly. “Having a national search doesn’t mean you have to pay what they’re making in Washington [D.C.] or New York because it’s a lower cost of living here.”

Kass also pointed out that the district’s advertised salary would be higher than the one for Roanoke City Public Schools, which she noted is a larger school division than MCPS. The Roanoke district, with a 5% raise, would pay its superintendent $239,243, according to the recent salary chart.

Bond echoed some of Kass’ points and said the board needs to be mindful of the people who are paying for the salary.

“We know here we can live on a certain salary, but if we were to go to another community we’re going to have to have a different salary to obtain whatever the cost living is and that salary,” Bond said, adding that professionals are going to quickly realize that it’s much cheaper to live in Montgomery County than in larger places such as New York. “I think we’re taking out some of the common sense [that] professionals are also capable of doing.”

Another issue Kass raised was the advertising of what appears as a fixed amount as opposed to a more spelled out range such as $210,000 to $250,000.

“You always want to be in a place of negotiation. That’s been my experience as an HR person,” she said.

Kass said she’s never in her work been in a position where they advertised a fixed amount such as $95,000, only to then offer $90,000 to the actual candidate.

“And they’re like, ‘What do you mean? You said it was $95,000,’” she said.

School board member Mark Cherbaka, however, said the district might need to pay a premium to get its next chief administrator to come to the area.

“Just because you’re asking somebody to move,” he said. “You’re kind of starting over.”

The search for a new superintendent must be completed within 180 days of Miear’s March 17 termination vote. MCPS is paying GR Recruiting $20,000 for the work, according to the district.

