Montgomery County getting more money for electric school buses

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County schools will receive just under $600,000 through the state for purchase of two electric school buses, according to an announcement from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality this past week.

The funding, $597,492, is part of more than $14 million being provided to public schools throughout the state to replace old diesel school buses with all-electric buses. The awards are made through the Clean School Bus Program and complement more than $10 million awarded last August to replace 72 diesel school buses in 17 districts with electric and propane buses, the recent announcement said.

The Clean School Bus Program funds will be used to offset the difference between the cost of new diesel and electric school buses, including charging infrastructure, according to Virginia DEQ. Funds will come from the state’s nearly $94 million allocated in the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, which supports initiatives to reduce air pollution.

“Replacing older diesel school buses will directly benefit thousands of students and their health by reducing their exposure to air pollution,” said DEQ Air and Renewable Energy Director Mike Dowd. “These new buses will also prevent the release of 62 tons of smog-forming nitrogen oxides and will save school districts more than a million gallons of diesel fuel.”

The vehicles will contribute to Montgomery County Public Schools’ gradual effort to change its school bus fleet.

Last year, the district announced that it had been approved for a grant for its first electric bus.

That grant, MCPS officials said last year, came from the Appalachian Power Company. District officials said at the time the vehicle came at a $300,000 cost, with the division covering a third of the amount and the electricity provider covering the rest.

