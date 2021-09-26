Montgomery County School Board addresses ongoing staff shortages

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The money for the Montgomery County bus driver raises will come from the time sensitive federal pandemic relief funds allocated specifically for schools nationwide. For MCPS, that amount is a total of $405,000 over three years.

The district’s bus drivers received praise from several school board members.

“With this job, it’s a very different time frame as far as hours,” said school board member Dana Partin. “These guys deserve so much more than what we can give them. I wish we could give them what we offer every employee. They work really hard and they are just as important as every other employee we have. And they carry our most precious cargo: Our children.”

The school board also unanimously passed a measure to relax the education requirement for substitute teachers, a move that district officials said will help them expand recruitment.

The education requirement under the approved measure only calls for a high school diploma. Previously, Montgomery County schools required its substitutes to have completed at least some college credits—60 college semester credit hours or 90 college quarter credit hours. Substitutes need to be at least 18 to work in elementary schools and 21 for middle and high schools.