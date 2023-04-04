CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board passed a measure Tuesday night that will allow collective bargaining, a process many teachers said will lead to improvements in working conditions and education for students.

The resolution, which the board approved on a 5-2 vote, was made possible due to the General Assembly in 2020 passing legislation that legalized collective bargaining for public employees.

Board members Dana Partin and Jamie Bond voted against the measure. Board members Mark Cherbaka, Sue Kass, Penny Franklin, Linwood Hudson and Marti Graham voted in favor.

Both supporters and opponents of the measure turned out to the school board meeting Tuesday, where they voiced their stance via comments to the board and signs that both advocated and opposed collective bargaining.

A number of teachers, including members of the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), have called on the school board to pass collective bargaining, saying it will give them a seat at the table with district officials. Teachers have said it would pave the way for improved working conditions, which ultimately will benefit the education of students.

The issue, however, has not been unanimously endorsed and has received strong pushback from a number of parents in the county school community, and particularly conservative-leaning residents and families.

Members of the county Republican Party have at various points over the past year argued that a union, among other things, would effectively undermine the operational authority of the administration and board. Some have also voiced fears about inevitable tax increases due to negotiations over pay, a claim MCEA members have rebuffed.

MCEA members have previously said decisions over local taxes and additional county money for school needs are out of the school board’s control. The resolution, which covers conditions and provisions for collective bargaining, does not include salary as one of the topics that may be negotiated between representatives of the board and representatives of the employees in a bargaining unit.

The topics that may be negotiated include hours and scheduling, rules on health, safety rules and work conduct and procedures on evaluations and discipline, according to the resolution.

“We can’t strike. That’s illegal. No one is required to pay dues. That’s illegal,” said MCEA President Glen Chilcote, who added that collective bargaining won’t lead to tax increases because the school board can’t levy taxes. “We just want a voice, an outlet to communicate, collaborate ... All we are asking is that you grant the hardworking men and women a seat to discuss items that would make MCPS [Montgomery County Public Schools] even better.”