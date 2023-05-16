CHRISTIANSBURG — A reorganization of a number of employees is among the measures Montgomery County Public Schools officials are looking at to address a funding deficit based on what the division asked for versus what the county board of supervisors approved.

MCPS officials on Tuesday went over the budget they were provided in the wake of the board of supervisors’ recent decision to cut the real estate tax rate by 19 cents.

The board of supervisors' decision meant the additional funding MCPS sought from the county went from $6.1 million to about $2.5 million. District officials say they face a reduction in what was asked for by a total of $4.5 million, with the $3.6 million difference from the county and just under $900,000 as a result of a funding cut caused by a Virginia Department of Education calculation error several months ago.

One of the needs MCPS officials say they’re looking to cover in the coming year is teacher raises, a goal the district has adamantly pursued over the years to keep up with neighboring divisions and to try to address shortages.

MCPS officials, at least based on plans presented Tuesday, plan to keep a proposal to provide teachers and staff a 5% raise. The district, however, is looking at the reduction of the equivalent of just under 20 positions — nine of those are elementary and secondary teaching jobs.

District officials clarified that the plan is not to necessarily cut those employees, but to move them to other jobs and functions.

Although Tuesday’s agenda suggested a vote on the budget, several board members called for that decision to be pushed back to another meeting on June 6. Several board members raised concerns about voting on a budget measure affecting positions without first having further discussions on the exact jobs.

School board member Sue Kass said she’d personally feel awful if she was one of the people in those jobs and a plan to cut those jobs was being discussed out in the open.

“I just find that to be a terrible way to treat our staff,” Kass said, adding that she would not want to be an employee listening to the open board discussion.

The board voted 4-2 to postpone the budget vote to June 6. Board members Mark Cherbaka - the chairman - and Penny Franklin each cast the votes against that plan. The board then went into a closed session to discuss the positions, with the issue being described as a personnel matter.

Among the other items district officials are looking to remove due to the deficit is a plan to increase funding for services, supplies and materials by 6.5% to address inflation.

Annie Whitaker, the district’s deputy superintendent of operations, said that figure was determined by taking the amount spent this year on those items and raising it by the 6.5% to reflect ongoing inflation.

“Folks will need to be mindful in their spending,” she said during discussions. “We can’t buy all the things we were buying before.”

Cherbaka replied with a concern.

“I look at that as something that’s not sustainable,” he said.

The four-person Republican majority on the board of supervisors had in the weeks preceding their tax rate decision pushed for a 70-cent real estate rate due to expressed fears about further burdening taxpayers amid economic challenges such as current inflation.

The three Democratic supervisors opposed the plan and instead pushed for 73 cents, an amount County Administrator Craig Meadows previously recommended when he proposed the next fiscal year’s budget earlier this year. The Democrats viewed the already significantly reduced rate of 73 cents as acceptable when considering the county’s growing needs – and they pointed to the schools as one area of concern.

While the effort to pass a 70-cent rate was driven by concerns over issues such as inflation, the county was already planning for a substantial tax rate cut due to the completion of its most recent reassessment this past fall, which raised property values by an average of 30%.