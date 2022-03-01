Montgomery County School Board chairwoman apologizes for leaving meeting

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County School Board Chairwoman Sue Kass apologized Tuesday night for an incident two weeks ago, when she abruptly left a meeting following an exchange with a parent.

Kass, who was elected chairwoman in January and is just starting the third year in her term, read a statement at the start of Tuesday’s board meeting. She directed her apology to fellow board members and constituents.

During her comment, Kass also spoke about her reasons for running for school board and the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic. The former teacher spoke about her family moving to the New River Valley nearly two decades ago and said her decision to run a few years ago was driven by a desire to give back to the community.

“Locally elected officials have been challenged in ways they’ve never been challenged before,” Kass said.

The coronavirus has "tested the very institutions we’ve come to rely on," she said.

Kass also said she’ll remain on the board - including as chairwoman - and continue to serve the remainder of her term. She made an appeal to not lose sight of the greater good, which she said only hurts students.

Kass’ comments came exactly two weeks after she abruptly left a meeting following an exchange with speaker and local parent Alecia Vaught, who during her comments singled out the chairwoman over the issue of masking. The two began trading words - even prompting Kass at one point to call on a deputy to escort Vaught out of the room - after the speaker showed social media photos of the chairwoman without a mask while in a crowd. Kass has been a proponent of mask requirements in the schools during the pandemic.

The exchange was recorded as part of the school district’s streaming of the meeting and went viral, drawing national attention.

The interaction was by far among the most heated over the past several years between a sitting member of the elected body and a speaker during a meeting — and even among board members themselves, who have frequently found themselves at odds since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaught returned Tuesday and once again called out Kass during her comments. Board member Penny Franklin called for Vaught to be removed.

Kass, however, told the board to let Vaught stay and speak.

“Ms. Kass, I believe you me an apology for infringing on my First Amendment right,” said Vaught, who added that she also expects an apology for the deputy being called on her during the event last month.

The comments from Vaught that again prompted controversy were a reference to past social media comments Vaught said Kass had made. Vaught took issue with what she said was Kass once referring to people in the region as “Becky Sue's.”

Vaught also questioned Kass’ attitude toward certain students. The speaker said the board member, online, had previously described a 13-year-old as a “filthy mouthed elitist.”

“What do you think about my son?” said Vaught, who added that her son is 14 years old and a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Kass did not respond to Vaught during the meeting.

While not all of Vaught’s recent comments were entirely over masking, the recent situation did come amid debates over the issue.

Masking in schools has led many boards across the state and country to become the targets of parents who have viewed the matter strictly as one of family choice and who have questioned the effectiveness of face coverings and their effect on early educational development.

The debate has frequently put school boards in the difficult position of either acquiescing to parental pressure or following the guidance of experts and health agencies that have continued to recommend masking as effective tools in controlling the spread of the coronavirus within schools.

The recent exchange also came amid Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s push to end the mask mandate in schools. The governor eventually signed legislation to keep school boards from requiring masking in schools, a measure that went into effect this week.

Long before the signing of that legislation, Montgomery County Public Schools was among the Virginia districts in January that voted at the time to continue its indoor masking requirement - a move that drew criticism from a contingent of local parents. Kass was among the board members who voted in favor of the measure.