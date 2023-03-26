CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County school leaders are getting closer to making a decision on whether they’ll allow collective bargaining, a process the General Assembly legalized for public employees with the passage of legislation in 2020.

The county School Board is continuing to discuss a proposed measure to allow collective bargaining, and a few of its members have called for the item to be added to the next meeting agenda. Board Chairman Mark Cherbaka said he expects his colleagues to take a vote on the issue at that scheduled meeting, set for April 4 at 7 p.m. at the County Government Center.

“I think we have to. I think we owe it to the community,” he said.

A number of teachers, including members of the Montgomery County Education Association, have called on the school board to pass collective bargaining, saying it will give them a seat at the table with district officials. Teachers have said it would pave the way for improved working conditions, which ultimately will benefit the education of students.

A number of people addressed the matter at a board meeting last week.

Liz Stair, a Christiansburg resident and teacher, said factors such as workload, class sizes and duties outside the classroom all impact teachers’ abilities to provide a quality education.

“By being granted collective bargaining rights, we can negotiate on these issues to ensure that teachers have a say in decisions that directly impact our profession and our students’ educations,” said Stair, who called on the board to approve the collective bargaining measure but also asked for some adjustments to the currently proposed resolution.

Despite the support from many teachers, collective bargaining has received pushback from a number of parents and residents, particularly conservatives.

Members of the county Republican Party have at various points over the past year argued that a union, among other things, would effectively undermine the operational authority of the administration and board. Some have also voiced fears about inevitable tax increases due to negotiations over pay, a claim MCEA members have rebuffed.

MCEA members have previously said decisions over local taxes and additional county money for school needs are out of the school board’s control.

Still, a number of parents and residents turned out at the recent board meeting to speak out against collective bargaining.

Catherine Kincaid, a Blacksburg resident, brought up an article that American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten recently penned for the online news site The Daily Beast.

Kincaid said Weingarten made several false claims, including what Kincaid said was a point about unions being associated with student achievement. Data, such as ones reflected in The Nation’s Report Card, has backed other research showing private school students generally score better than their public counterparts in nearly all subjects and tests such as the ACT, Kincaid said.

Kincaid argued that unions only care about growing membership and extracting dues from employees.

“Teachers unions exist to enrich and empower the adults who run them and the politicians who receive massive campaign donations to do their bidding,” she said.

Riner resident Stevie Bowman, the Moms for Liberty chapter chairwoman in Montgomery County, said the board should hold off on a vote until after this year’s November election. She brought up the fact that three board members have decided to not seek re-election and that another board member will be involved in a contested race.

“Let the voters decide if they want collective bargaining in Montgomery County,” said Bowman, who added that the board previously held off on the issue due to wanting to hire a new superintendent first, which has occurred. “It seems logical you should do the same thing now and wait on a new school board to vote on this issue.”

Bowman said she knows of a number of conservative teachers who are against unionizing and the values of the Virginia Education Association, but are afraid to speak out.

“This agreement will put more pressure on these teachers to join, pay dues and send their hardworking dollars to a group that does not share their own beliefs,” she said.

Chris Thomas, another county resident who addressed the board this past week, pushed back against some of the comments that were made. One point he took issue with was the data regarding public and private school students, whom he said aren’t quite comparable. Private schools have been shown to perform better in several areas due in large part to them being more selective with their admissions, he said.

Thomas said it’s time the board votes on collective bargaining. He said American teachers have been devalued and continue to face challenges such as managing large classroom sizes while having access to fewer resources.

Thomas also called into question comments about many teachers being reluctant about unionizing. He said many teachers have shown up en masse at past board meetings to support the measure.

“There is no silent majority here. They’ve turned out meeting after meeting to have their voices heard,” he said before calling on the board to “vote yes” on collective bargaining.

During their discussion on the issue this past week, board members went over some points in the proposed resolution.

One point that drew some significant discussion was the number of topics that may be negotiated between representatives of the board and representatives of the employees in a bargaining unit. The topics that may be negotiated include hours and scheduling, rules on health, safety rules and work conduct and procedures on evaluations and discipline, according to the proposed resolution.

Within the first nine days of any period of collective bargaining contract negotiations, each party may select up to two topics for bargaining, according to a section in the proposed resolution.

Several board members said they’re not seeking to immediately allow for a great number of topics for a few reasons. One reason they gave is that collective bargaining is a brand new matter they want to approach cautiously.

Some board members said another reason is it’s their understanding that it’s easier to make additions than taking things away.