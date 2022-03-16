Montgomery County School Board debates pride flag in classrooms, 'slippery slope'

CHRISTIANSBURG — Talks to try to allow Montgomery County teachers to put the pride flag and related emblems in their classrooms have been unsuccessful so far as several school board members have raised concerns about the issue possibly creating a “slippery slope” for other symbols and even marginalizing certain groups of students.

The latest discussion on a suggestion to adjust the district policy on teacher displays in the classroom occurred Tuesday night, when several students again showed up to advocate for a change that would allow teachers to put up the flags in their classrooms.

The call to change the policy over the past few months is being pushed, in part, by students and other community members who have said pride flags do not equate a political cause. They have also said allowing the flags and other related symbols help ensure that students who are part of the LGBTQ+ community are given a place of acceptance and protection.

It “lets students know they can talk to teachers about bullying, harassment related to their sexuality and gender,” Cedar Krisch, co-president of Blacksburg High School’s Pride Club, told school board.

Krisch’s comment, along with those of others, were generally echoed by a portion of the school board. However, other board members voiced concerns about potential repercussions down the road.

“We also have those students, whether you want to acknowledge it or not, who do feel uncomfortable with images in the classroom,” said board member Penny Franklin, who clarified she’s not, at all, personally against the pride flag. “In their society, in their environment, they’re taught that’s a danger if we recognize this group or if we recognize this group of these types of people.”

Franklin said it opens up the district to a number of parents “yelling and screaming” about their children not being able to wear certain items or being uncomfortable themselves. She said allowing one emblem could open the door to others, including Confederate flags and swastikas.

“These are things we’ve said no to, especially a” swastika, said Franklin, who added that many others don’t share the same views as her on certain flags. “It creates an unfathomable situation for them. Just like a Black Lives Matter poster. It’s uncomfortable for people to see that. I don’t understand why, but it is.

“We just cannot let one group be able to say ‘I feel safe if this is in place’ when there are so many others who may not.”

Other board members said comparisons between the pride flag and other symbols such as Confederate ones can’t be used as an argument to keep the pride flag out of the classroom.

“I don’t think you can compare the two. I don’t think a pride flag represents hate and evil and ugliness,” said board Chairwoman Sue Kass. “If we just whitewash our classroom, how do people learn to be accepting if you don’t ever bring out those issues that they need to learn to be accepting about? … There’s a message there that just pains me.”

Kass also called the district policy in question archaic and pointed out that it was written nearly two decades ago.

“Back then, if you were gay or lesbian, you could never even say that or talk to anybody about that. Things like that were never even accepted,” she said. “Our world has changed.”

Franklin pushed back, saying she’s not suggesting the district pretend there are no differences between students.

“That’s crazy,” she said. “It’s about us making sure we have a safe space for everyone and acknowledging whether you like it or not, that there are children who believe that if you’re acknowledging this group ‘then that’s something I should fear, something I should stand up against.”

School board member Dana Partin said she’s had some issues with the call to allow pride flags in the classroom as she feels it could make other students feel unsafe or unwelcomed—and she added it’s the board’s job to make sure all students are safe and receive an education. She also said the comments from students who spoke Tuesday about facing harassment raise questions about whether an existing policy against bullying has been implemented correctly.

School board member Mark Cherbaka later said anyone who’s uncomfortable with the LGBTQ+ community—and teachers who support the group—is “just bigoted.”

Cherbaka, however, said he would support at least an exploration of possible changes to the policies that would also allow the district to avoid going down the “slippery slope” other board members referenced.

While no formal action was taken on the matter at hand, a suggestion was made for a district equity committee to explore possible ways to move forward on the issue.

“I look at this and I think it’s a solvable problem,” Cherbaka said.

