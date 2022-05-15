Montgomery County School Board hires search firm

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board this past week selected the GR Recruiting firm as its consultant to find a new superintendent.

The decision, which passed on a 7-0 vote, was made Monday night following a meeting the elected body convened for the purpose of hearing from the two search firms they were considering.

The other firm the board had considered was McPherson and Jacobson, which made its presentation via a video conference call. GR Recruiting’s Regional Director Sandi Gero appeared in person at Montgomery County Public Schools’ operations center.

Following the two open presentations, the board went into closed sessions with both firms, a move district officials previously said was planned for negotiating purposes.

The selection of GR Recruiting, with a home office in Arizona, marks the latest step in a process prompted by the unanimous firing of former MCPS chief Mark Miear roughly two months ago.

Miear had spent six years with the Montgomery County district and his termination, which was formally made “without cause,” has since sparked much speculation in the community, including questions about severance pay. His firing also occurred after he was named the Region 6 Superintendent of the Year by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, an honor Miear himself highlighted in social media postings earlier this month.

The school board’s vote this past Monday directed its administration to enter into final contract negotiations with GR Recruiting. The district, however, couldn’t provide the cost of the contract by this article’s press time as the document was still being negotiated, said division spokeswoman Brenda Drake.

Among other points made during her presentation, Gero touted the school board’s desire to perform a nationwide search and the diversity of the firm’s associates across the country.

Gero also made encouraging remarks about the region.

“You’re a desirable place to be, so we know you’re going to attract candidates,” she said, echoing a point that at least a few school board members themselves voiced in the wake of the decision to part ways with Miear.

Like the representatives from the other competing firm, Gero covered general points of the upcoming search process. She spoke about tasks such as running an online survey and hosting meetings with stakeholder groups to get feedback — and Gero added that there will be requests for board members to not attend those talks so as to encourage candid responses.

Another point Gero highlighted was her firm’s aggressive recruitment style. She said her firm is proactive and that the next superintendent could be someone who’s not yet aware the Montgomery County board is currently conducting a search.

Gero also highlighted a thorough vetting process for candidates. And she said the candidates will vet the board as much as the other way around.

“They’re researching you as much as you’re researching them,” Gero said, adding the process could involve things such as candidates watching video recordings of past school board meetings.

The district’s search process for a new superintendent must be completed within 180 days of Miear’s March 17 termination vote.

Annie Whitaker, who was deputy superintendent before the March 17 vote, has served as acting superintendent since Miear’s firing.

