CHRISTIANSBURG — Former Superintendent Mark Miear understated his behavior during an event that preceded his firing last year and there were financial and personnel issues during under his tenure, according to a Montgomery County School Board statement.

“In recent weeks, former Montgomery County Public Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Mark Miear has made public statements about his separation from the school division,” reads the document, approved by the board Tuesday night. “Several of these the Montgomery County School Board believes to be inaccurate and misleading. The school board has determined that it is in the community’s best interest to provide the following clarifying message.”

The school board statement adds to a back-and-forth that started almost a year ago when the elected body unanimously voted to dismiss Miear “without cause,” a distinct condition that appeared to entitle him to severance pay based on his last employment contract with the district.

While both Miear and the board were tight lipped about the case immediately following his dismissal, the former superintendent finally opened up about the matter in January during a public appearance in which he also announced his intentions to run for the county school board seat currently held by Penny Franklin.

Miear, who held the MCPS superintendent job for just over six years, said his dismissal was rooted to his objection to his transgender child’s decision to change their name. At least a few school board members, however, have since said that their former superintendent has misrepresented the case.

One of the first issues Tuesday’s statement addressed was an event involving Miear last year that immediately preceded his March 17 firing. His characterization of the incident as him just “raising his voice” at a subordinate employee “grossly” understated his conduct, according to the statement.

“His conduct directed to a subordinate, lasted for more than 45 minutes, included profanity, was perceived by multiple witnesses to be aggressive and threatening and led them to contemplate calling law enforcement,” reads the board statement. “The incident ended only when a school board member arrived at the office. This type of conduct is unacceptable.”

No organization in the county should tolerate or condone that sort of highly inappropriate behavior, according to the board statement.

“Multiple staff witnessed the unacceptable behavior and were negatively impacted by it,” reads the statement. “Our public schools are intended to model and teach positive behavior. That the then leader of our schools so significantly disregarded that central mission, and now even now minimizes it, is simply incompatible with our schools’ mission and the best interests of Montgomery County’s students and parents. For that matter, no employee in any organization should expect to be on the receiving end of that sort of unprofessional behavior.”

The former superintendent inappropriately attempted to exert his authority to direct school board policy matters impacting his family, according to the statement.

When he addressed the case himself, Miear previously said he confronted MCPS administrator Annie Whitaker over the name change issue and that he regrets his behavior that day. He said he learned the following day that he would get fired, a decision the school board formalized about a week later.

Miear, however, has argued that he was not given proper due process prior to his dismissal, a comment the school board contests.

“That is not correct,” reads the letter. “Immediately following Dr. Miear’s inappropriate behavior, and since, – including the time between the misconduct and the school board’s vote terminate his employment – Dr. Miear was represented by qualified, capable legal counsel. Dr. Miear’s counsel communicated frequently with the school board’s counsel regarding termination of Dr. Miear’s employment.”

Miear had the ability to share information that might excuse his behavior or propose some combination of “appropriate contrition and assurance of future improved behavior," according to the statement.

“He did not,” reads the statement.

The board also contests comments from Miear saying that he has not received any county taxpayer money since his firing. The board states that it learned through conversations with the Virginia Retirement System that the former district chief received more than $55,000 in overpayment for salary and benefits to which he was not entitled because he already qualified for full retirement as of the date of his termination.

In December, Miear and the board reached a new settlement agreement that required him to repay the district $55,137, an amount he indeed ended up paying. The amount was described as an excess payment in another agreement the board unanimously approved last year.

Miear previously said what led to the new agreement was the discovery of an obscure law that made him eligible for full and unreduced retirement on the day of his dismissal. He said he was not completely familiar with how that measure worked when the original agreement was signed.

Tuesday’s school board statement contests that.

“The school board has been advised that Dr. Miear knew of his retirement eligibility at the time of his termination but nevertheless continued to draw pay and benefits from the Montgomery County Public Schools,” reads that portion of the letter before acknowledging Miear has repaid the full amount of the overpayment.

The last point the statement addresses regards operational concerns – including financial management and personnel issues – that occurred under Miear’s tenure. More specific details about those concerns are not addressed in the statement, but the board continues to investigate them, it reads.

“If and when appropriate," the board "will share additional information necessary for the proper administration of the Montgomery County Public Schools,” the statement reads.

Miear, who now works for a private school system, wasn’t available for immediate comment Tuesday night. When The Roanoke Times called his phone, his spouse, Meredith Miear, said he was going over the board's statement and would decide Wednesday on whether or not he wants to provide a response.