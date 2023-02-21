CHRISTIANSBURG — Sue Kass announced Tuesday night that she won’t seek another term on the Montgomery County School Board.

Kass, whose time on the board began in 2020, cited her need to spend time with her elderly parents. She said her father had a heart procedure performed on him earlier in the day.

Kass said she’s had to travel to New Jersey on a regular basis. She also cited increasing job responsibilities at her work. Kass, a former teacher, works as a human resources generalist with the Virginia Tech National Security Institute.

“So this will be my last year on the school board,” Kass said in a brief speech at the end of Tuesday's board meeting. “Thank you for a very memorable four years, everyone. It’s had its ups and its downs. I hope there are more ups than downs going forward for everyone.”

Kass said her time on the board has been a learning experience and that she learned a great deal about herself.

Kass said she’ll be happy to speak with anyone interested in running for school board in District F, which includes a portion of Blacksburg.

With Kass’ announcement, at least two school board members have decided to not seek re-election. Board Chairman Mark Cherbaka announced a few weeks ago that he won’t seek re-election.

Penny Franklin, who is currently the longest serving board member, announced earlier this year that she will seek another term. She currently faces a challenge from former county Superintendent Mark Miear.

Board member Marti Graham’s term also ends this year, but she has yet to publicly address her future on the board. She also didn’t respond to a previous request for comment on whether she’s running again.

Kass’ time on the board began just months before the start of the pandemic, a period that was marked by much division on the board. In addition to disagreements on pandemic related measures, board members were also at odds over issues such as policies for transgender students.

During the pandemic, Kass, along with Cherbaka and Franklin, formed the part of the board that pushed for a more conservative approach to re-opening the schools due to concerns and uncertainties over the COVID-19 virus at the time.

Perhaps Kass’ most high profile moment on the board occurred at around this time last year when she abruptly left a meeting following a verbal exchange with a local parent who, during public comments, singled out Kass over the issue of masking. The parent had shown social media photos of Kass without a mask while around other people.

Kass had been a proponent of masking in schools, but her stance — as well as that of a few other board members — was in line with the guidance of health experts and agencies at the time.

The exchange was recorded as part of the district’s streaming of the meeting and went viral, drawing national attention.

Kass, who served as chairwoman last year, later apologized for the incident.

The event occurred amid Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s push at the time to end mask mandates in schools.