Montgomery County School Board narrowly approves indoor mask requirement, for now

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County Public Schools will require students, teachers and staff to wear masks indoors during at least the early portion of the 2020-21 school year, but will give employees the option to forgo the face coverings when students are not in the classroom or work area.
The county School Board approved the masking policy on a narrow 4-3 vote Tuesday night and after hearing numerous comments from parents and other members of the community who were staunchly divided on the issue.
The mask policy wasn’t approved until the fourth attempt as the board either rejected or took no vote on three other proposals.
The tension Tuesday night reached a head when a parent interrupted the board during the votes on masking, prompting responses from board Chairwoman Marti Graham and her colleague Penny Franklin.
“If you don’t agree with it, you should come and speak after the meeting,” Franklin said.
Graham then added: “I hope your children are more respectful than what you’re being right now.”
Shouting back, the parent told the board: “I was going to leave this state over your stupidity.”
As he got up and began to leave, a few in the audience said “bye bye, buddy.”
The board’s decision on masking comes amid growing national concerns over the coronavirus delta variant, a strain that has been described as highly transmissible and has sparked new debates over how soon the country can return to life that much more closely resembles the pre-pandemic period.
The delta variant has prompted recent guidance changes from state and federal health authorities on certain pandemic measures for K-12 schools.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Virginia’s health and education departments issued strong recommendations for elementary students, teachers and staff to mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status and until vaccination is available for children under 12 years old and there has been sufficient time to allow those children to be fully vaccinated.
The two state agencies recommended at a minimum that middle and high schools implement indoor masking requirements for students and employees who are not fully vaccinated.
The Montgomery County board's decision comes as several other boards in the region - including Floyd, Franklin and Roanoke counties - have voted against mask mandates. Meanwhile, the Botetourt County division lifted a mandate, but is recommending those not vaccinated and students under 12 wear masks.
A notable detail included in the measure passed by the Montgomery County board Tuesday is being given flexibility to review data roughly three weeks after the start of school on Aug. 12 to re-evaluate the mitigation measures.
New River Health District Director Noelle Bissell spoke to the school board about the rise of the delta variant in other parts of the world and how those trends can be studied by localities in the U.S.
In the United Kingdom, for example, the delta variant led to a surge in infections before peaking and eventually going back down, Bissell said.
“When things are highly transmissible, they tend to go up pretty steeply, then they come back down,” she said.
Bissell said to expect a peak within the next couple of weeks and a decline afterward.
School Board member Gunin Kiran, who voted in favor of the approved masking policy, pointed to the anticipated peak in explaining her preferred direction on masking.
“I think if we all start wearing masks - students and adults, vaccinated or not vaccinated - for the duration of time, until the peak goes down, I think we will prevent the conditions we may have to deal with,” she said.
Other issues Bissell addressed included the effectiveness of masks and vaccines, the latter of which she stressed is key in eventually bringing the pandemic to an end.
“Vaccination is our way back to get back to normal,” she said, referring to the crucial role of vaccines in the control of polio and eradication of smallpox.
Some school board members asked Bissell about masks after hearing from several speakers who questioned their effectiveness.
Comments from those against masking requirements ranged from health and functional challenges sometimes posed by the coverings to outright denial of their effectiveness. Several speakers claimed masks do not work and implored others to do their own research on the issue.
“There’s plenty of studies that say they do not work. All you have to do is your own research,” speaker Amy Love told the board.
Molly Surface, whose children attend the Auburn strand of schools, echoed some of Love’s comments. Surface said her daughter had developed asthma as a result of double masking during school and further masking while playing volleyball. She said her child’s respiratory issues disappeared during track when she wasn’t required to wear a mask.
“This is child abuse,” Surface said in opposition to masking requirements. “What you are doing is criminal.”
In response to some school board members who referred to the speaker concerns over masking, Bissell said masks do provide protection against respiratory pathogens. She did say their true effectiveness does depend on a number of factors, such as how clean they are, the material they’re made out of and how they’re worn exactly.
However, “having some barrier there can afford some protections over having no barriers there,” she said. “They’re not perfect. Are they stopping transmission 100%? No [but] it is a barrier. You can’t say that they don’t work at all.”
Regarding comments about masks causing illnesses among children, Bissell said there are definitely people who find that masks can cause symptoms. She said that issue should be addressed on an individual basis and added that the CDC makes it clear special accommodations need to be made for those who can’t wear masks due to medical conditions.
Bissell, however, said time spent in operating rooms and health care settings show that people in the medical field can wear masks for hours at a time. While there should be consideration for folks who get symptoms, most people are able to wear masks for significant amounts of time without issues, she said.
Nathaniel Porter, who described his job at Virginia Tech as involving a great deal of data work, spoke on the effectiveness of masks.
“Masks provide critical protection and have been shown effective at mitigating risk again and again in the data,” he said.
Other parents, however, argued the decision on whether their children wear masks should be up to them, a point some school board members echoed.
“After hearing parents tonight tell me they haven’t had a say or decision, I don’t feel that as a board member that it is up to us to control how a person lives their life,” said school board member Dana Partin, who voted against the approved indoor masking policy.
Partin also pointed to other mitigation measures such as air filtration systems in buildings, increased sanitation and the continuing vaccinations, the latter of which she said she doesn’t want to feel as if she’s effectively imposing on some people.
“If you don’t want to feel uncomfortable, you have every right to mask,” she said, stressing that it should be a choice.