Montgomery County School Board narrowly approves indoor mask requirement, for now

“Vaccination is our way back to get back to normal,” she said, referring to the crucial role of vaccines in the control of polio and eradication of smallpox.

Some school board members asked Bissell about masks after hearing from several speakers who questioned their effectiveness.

Comments from those against masking requirements ranged from health and functional challenges sometimes posed by the coverings to outright denial of their effectiveness. Several speakers claimed masks do not work and implored others to do their own research on the issue.

“There’s plenty of studies that say they do not work. All you have to do is your own research,” speaker Amy Love told the board.

Molly Surface, whose children attend the Auburn strand of schools, echoed some of Love’s comments. Surface said her daughter had developed asthma as a result of double masking during school and further masking while playing volleyball. She said her child’s respiratory issues disappeared during track when she wasn’t required to wear a mask.

“This is child abuse,” Surface said in opposition to masking requirements. “What you are doing is criminal.”