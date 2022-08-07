Montgomery County school board narrows superintendent candidates

CHRISTIANSBURG — Nearly two-dozen people applied for the job of superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools, according to an update on the search.

“Which was a really outstanding output,” said county School Board Chairwoman Sue Kass. “And considering we’re told it was a shallow pool, it sounds like it wasn’t so shallow after all.”

Following a review of the applications, six people have been selected for a first round of interviews that will be done via Zoom video calls this week, said Kass. That will be a closed interview process that will be done on Aug. 8 and Aug. 10.

From there, Kass said, there will be a closed process for two chosen candidates to meet and interview with the board.

The board has made the decision to do no community presentation of the finalists, Kass said.

“The biggest reason is we are now starting a new school year,” she said, adding that the applicants are currently employed and there is a concern that the confidentiality of the search could be compromised.

District officials earlier this year had brought up the possibility of presenting the final candidates to the community when they outlined the search’s timeline.

“I will continue to provide updates in board meetings,” Kass said. “We’re very excited about the opportunity. We’ve seen some really outstanding people, and we’re really looking forward to finding the right person for our school district.”

The update from Kass marks the latest in the superintendent search, a process that was prompted by the unanimous dismissal of former MCPS chief Mark Miear in March. The district has 180 days from the former superintendent’s March 17 termination to complete the search.

MCPS has contracted firm GR Recruiting for the search, work that is costing the district $20,000.

The school board earlier this year also decided to advertise an annual salary of $240,000 for the next superintendent, an amount higher than the $217,542 base salary listed in Miear’s last contract.

Miear, who was county superintendent for just over six years, has since the March termination been hired by Minnick Schools as the new assistant director of education. Minnick Schools is the education division of enCircle, a nonprofit that operates seven private day schools in five different Western Virginia localities that focus on students with special needs.