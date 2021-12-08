Montgomery County School Board passes adjustment to transgender student policy

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board approved a measure on Tuesday to offer stronger protections to transgender students who still have fears about disclosing their status to their parents.

The board, on a 5-2 vote, passed a tweak to the still relatively new division policy on the treatment of transgender students.

Despite the policy’s existence - itself prompted by earlier legislation from the General Assembly - some school board members had voiced concerns about the measure leading to premature outings of certain students to their parents.

“This in no way takes away parents’ right to know,” said board member Penny Franklin, who voted in favor of the change. “It empowers students to be able to make a decision for themselves.”

Overall, the policy passed by the Montgomery County School Board in August bolsters efforts to combat harassment and discrimination of students based on gender identity and expression. Among the more specific points, the policy provides guidance on the use of school facilities and participation in school programs and ensures every student’s right to be addressed by the names and pronouns that correspond to their gender identity or expression.