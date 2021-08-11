Montgomery County School Board passes stronger policy to protect transgender students

RINER — The Montgomery County School Board, on a 5-2 vote Tuesday night, adopted a policy that promises stronger protections for transgender students.
The board was among the latest in the region to take up a matter that was prompted by the General Assembly’s previous passing of legislation requiring school boards to adopt measures for transgender students that are in line with the Virginia Department of Education’s model policies.
The issue has not received uniform support across school districts in Virginia, with some school boards recently voting down proposed policies and many parents and community members sharply divided on the matter.
Montgomery County has been no different, as over the past week the school board has heard strong support and opposition to its policy on the treatment of transgender students.
Many speakers on both sides of the issue cited safety as a chief concern. Supporters said additional measures need to be put in place to combat harassment and discrimination against students. Opponents, on the other hand, raised concerns some students potentially taking advantage of the new policy to harass others in places such as bathrooms and locker rooms.
Some school board members drew parallels to debates in the past over the inclusion of other minority groups, pointing to that issue as reason to adopt the policy.
School Board member Penny Franklin, who voted for the policy, said she disagrees with arguments that the issues of race and gender identity aren’t comparable.
“If you’re different … you can be treated differently,” she said. “And our students are the most vulnerable because they are our children. I take great exception to folks who say it’s not the same. What I do understand is you need to treat people with dignity and respect.”
School board members Dana Partin and Jamie Bond both voted against the policy, with the former speaking at length Tuesday about how she believes the district already has sufficient measures in place to protect transgender students.
Partin further questioned whether the policy that was adopted Tuesday would ensure the safety of all students, which she said is one of the district’s chief responsibilities.
“Since we’re here for the safety of all students, I’m going to be voting no due to the fact that I don’t believe and feel this provides adequate safety for everyone,” she said.
Partin, however, addressed the comments voiced by several Tuesday who spoke on the mistreatment of many transgender students.
“I’m sad to hear from some of our transgender students that you have been bullied, harassed. That’s not ok with me,” she said. “If this is happening in our school system … I want you to email me and contact me, if you don’t feel comfortable or safe going to anyone else.”
Other school board members questioned comments from opponents of the measure who argued the policy would make non-transgender students less safe.
“Evidence is overwhelmingly in the opposite direction,” School Board member Mark Cherbaka said.
Speaking on arguments that incidents would go up, board member Sue Kass said predators exist right now and have nothing to do with transgender individuals.
“I don’t believe that’s accurate,” she said on arguments that incidents of harm will rise due to the policy.
Overall, the MCPS policy doubles down on the district’s efforts to combat harassment and discrimination of students based on gender identity and expression.
The policy provides guidance on the use of school facilities, participation in school programs and states that every student has the right to be addressed by names and pronouns that correspond to their gender identity or expression.
The measure specifically states students may participate in activities “in a manner consistent with their … asserted gender identity or expression.” The proposal also states they should have access to facilities such as bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their asserted gender identity — and that, upon request, a single-user and gender-inclusive facility should be made available to any student who seeks privacy.
Regarding athletics, the policy states participation would be regulated by the Virginia High School League and that the Montgomery County division would comply with the state sanctioning organization.
Some school board members also called for the implementation of certain services to help protect students who are coming out as transgender. Franklin voiced concerns about some of those students being subject to harm and even possibly being put out of their homes.
Zoe Krisch, a Blacksburg High School student who is non-binary, voiced support for the policy and criticized some of the response by administrators and faculty toward the harassment of classmates.
Krisch also spoke on the difficulties of students coming out about their gender identities due to fear of harassment. Krisch said there very likely much more transgender students - MCPS officials say the district officially has 17 - in the division who are currently too afraid to come out.
“There are a lot of students who are unable to come out to their parents,” Krisch said. “It is those students in particular who need to be protected.”
Several who spoke in favor of the measure referenced reports about higher incidences of harassment toward transgender children.
Jennifer Harris, an Elliston resident and parent who spoke against the policy, criticized the timing of the board’s decision to vote on the matter by saying many parents couldn’t attend Tuesday’s meeting due to other back-to-school events ahead of the start of school on Thursday.
Harris questioned the clarity of the guidelines on the determination of which students are in fact transgender and raised concerns about some taking advantage of the policy to harass their classmates. She particularly raised concerns about her daughter’s safety and was among a handful of parents who spoke about potentially requesting special bathroom accommodations for their children to protect them.
“I just feel predators are going to take every chance they have,” said Christiansburg resident Julie Quesenberry, who spoke just before Harris.
Others against the policy evoked their religious upbringing and beliefs and questioned whether the district should have any involvement in transgenderism.
Christiansburg resident Chris Thomas, however, said the religion-driven view on the matter is moot as the state, via the General Assembly and the VDOE, is requiring local districts to adopt measures to strengthen protections for transgender students. He was also among the speakers who said that failure to adopt a policy could open the district to lawsuits, which would ultimately hit taxpayers’ pockets.
“There may well be a number of churches with concerns about where their kids use bathrooms,” Thomas, a supporter of the policy, said to the school board. “That is not your concern. Your concern is to make sure students have a safe place to receive their education and to ensure that education is provided to them in a manner prescribed by the law.”