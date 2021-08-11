Montgomery County School Board passes stronger policy to protect transgender students

School Board member Penny Franklin, who voted for the policy, said she disagrees with arguments that the issues of race and gender identity aren’t comparable.

“If you’re different … you can be treated differently,” she said. “And our students are the most vulnerable because they are our children. I take great exception to folks who say it’s not the same. What I do understand is you need to treat people with dignity and respect.”

School board members Dana Partin and Jamie Bond both voted against the policy, with the former speaking at length Tuesday about how she believes the district already has sufficient measures in place to protect transgender students.

Partin further questioned whether the policy that was adopted Tuesday would ensure the safety of all students, which she said is one of the district’s chief responsibilities.

“Since we’re here for the safety of all students, I’m going to be voting no due to the fact that I don’t believe and feel this provides adequate safety for everyone,” she said.

Partin, however, addressed the comments voiced by several Tuesday who spoke on the mistreatment of many transgender students.