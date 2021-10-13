Montgomery County School Board Q&A: The pandemic and beyond

Williams : “The main issue facing our county schools is bridging the existing disconnects between the multiple stakeholders of the school system including the central office, board members, in-school professionals, families, and the community. During the 15 years I’ve worked in and around education in this county, as well as the years prior growing up here, almost every hot button issue has either resulted in or been made worse by a lack of clear, transparent, and accessible two-way communication. In these extremely divisive times, I believe it’s critical to build better working relationships between all parties involved to more easily, and more peacefully, find the best solutions for all children and to regain and maintain the public trust. I think that starts with board representatives being accessible to the people they represent and present within our schools.

If elected, I have a goal of visiting each school in District D either during school or at an afternoon-school activity at least once a month. I’ll respond to all communications in a timely manner and will explore creating new opportunities for public input such as town halls, public forums, and regular in-person or virtual office hours. And I’ll work to get all stakeholders accurate, streamlined, and timely information about upcoming meetings, the critical topics discussed, and the decisions made.”

Partin: “Ensuring that we are able to identify the areas that students need the most support in due to the pandemic is essential. The interruptions in in-person learning over the past year and a half have resulted in a learning loss. Our instructional staff has been working to identify key areas from previous grades that need to be revisited and remediated, especially in reading and mathematics. While MCPS students are achieving at high levels overall, and in most cases ahead of state performance levels, achievement gaps among student groups must be addressed. Tiered instruction and intervention plans have been key in closing these achievement gaps. Teachers collect and monitor data on student growth and achievement that is regularly reviewed to determine the success of instruction and create interventions that target specific skills. We also need to consider student responsibilities outside of school and promote wellness and balance in their lives. Ensuring that all students have the materials and resources necessary to complete out-of-class assignments is key to achieving the equity that is at the heart of our strategic plan. We need to continue to upgrade our learning environments and technology. We also need to continue working with our local law enforcement agencies to ensure our schools stay safe.