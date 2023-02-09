CHRISTIANSBURG — The recent mathematical error made by the Virginia Department of Education led the Montgomery County School Board to make an even greater request for local funds.

Montgomery County Public Schools last month proposed a budget of $138.5 million for the fiscal year that starts July 1, an amount that went over the district’s projected revenues of $133.7 million for the same fiscal period. That meant the school division needed an additional $4.8 million from the county Board of Supervisors to close the gap, according to school officials.

The gap has widened since MCPS officials have factored in the VDOE error that has received much attention across the state and impacted the other school districts.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow told division superintendents late last month that the calculation tool used for figuring out how much money districts will receive didn’t factor in a hold harmless measure that was put in place due to the recent state grocery tax cut.

Annie Whitaker, Montgomery County's deputy superintendent for operations, highlighted Balow’s Jan. 27 correspondence while covering the potential impact of the VDOE error.

“Please be advised that the tool released last month did not include recognition of the grocery tax hold harmless payment, which began in [fiscal year] 2023 as part of the offset in the Basic Aid formula,” reads the Balow email. “VDOE will release an updated calculation tool that reflects the Senate and House crossover budgets, following scheduled floor votes on February 9.”

For Montgomery County schools, the issue has led to lower projected revenues of $132.4 million, which means the district’s additional funds request to the board of supervisors has gone from $4.8 million to $6.1 million, according to figures presented this week.

The additional funding request has been a frequent point of debate over the years as supervisors often approve less than what the school board seeks, based on the entire county budget the supervisors must address.

District officials pointed out in January that supervisors last year provided the district less than half of the additional $4.5 million requested at the time.

The school board, on a 5-1 vote, approved the recent revised funding request. School board member Penny Franklin cast the sole vote against the request, while colleague Sue Kass was absent.

Franklin has often voted against the district’s annual funding request as part of a greater stance scrutinizing the state’s funding of public education over the years.

The issue “again puts the burden on localities to try to make that up, when we’re asking for less than what we really need,” Franklin said Tuesday. “It’s a nice budget, but it does not address the needs that we have.”

Franklin brought up the ongoing concerns over staffing and the district’s effort in recent years to improve teacher pay. While the district has raised pay, other neighboring divisions have done the same, along with other measures, she said.

“I’m probably not going to support this budget because it is not what we need,” Franklin said. “It’s what we can settle for to keep moving, and then we can’t keep moving the way we’re moving because we’re going in a hole.”

Among other goals, the district’s proposed budget includes the provision of a 5% raise for all employees.

Whitaker told board members that state officials are mulling over some options to address the issue, but what it could mean for the district remains unclear.

Whitaker said only have enough information has been provided so far to lead school officials to believe they’ll be down in funding.

Montgomery County officials, based on a formula they’ve been given, anticipate state basic aid reductions of $511,208 and $1.2 million, respectively, for the current and next fiscal years.

“So, so far they haven’t taken any responsibility for it or offered any consolation as far as resolving it?” asked board member Marti Graham.

Whitaker said she did hear the VDOE taking responsibility and acknowledging their error during a call Monday.

But “in terms of how to resolve it – no,” Whitaker said. “Until we’re told where that money is going to come from, we just don’t know yet what they’re going to do. They are working, they are proposing solutions. We just don’t know what that final decision will be.”

Board member Dana Partin pointed to a recent social media communication from the VDOE.

“They have said no cuts will be necessary, they just haven’t agreed on how to fill the hole yet,” she said. “But it does state, as promised under the House amendments package, ‘no schools will see less funding due to the calculation error at the Department of Education.’ I just wanted to makes sure and let everybody know that it doesn’t sound like there’s going to be less money and that they are working on correcting that problem.”