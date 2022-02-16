Montgomery County School Board sets plan to lift mask mandate

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board passed a number of measures Tuesday night indicating that it will follow ongoing state plans to lift masking mandates within school buildings.

One of those measures, which passed on a 6-0 vote, concerns a requirement for students to mask indoors, a rule that will be lifted March 1 following Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s signing of state legislation Wednesday.

The item the board passed specifically directs the Montgomery County Public Schools administration to follow state code “if it is amended by the Virginia General Assembly and the governor” and further directs the superintendent to coordinate a plan to follow adjustments to the code section and develop a plan for implementation.

The board’s passage of the masking related measure — its wording specifically — took into account the fact that the legislation Youngkin ended up signing had not been formally put into law yet when the locally-elected body convened Tuesday.

Despite the unanimous vote, some board members clarified that their support of the mask lifting measure was an intention to comply with state law.

School board member Mark Cherbaka said he’s not interested in taking a fight to the state.

“It’s in the interest of the county to follow state law,” he said.

School board member Linwood Hudson described the move as one way for the district to show some unity.

“We all need to try to get in some direction and see how it goes,” Hudson said.

Board Vice Chairwoman Penny Franklin, who ran most of Tuesday’s meeting after chairwoman Sue Kass abruptly left, echoed some of Cherbaka’s points.

“I’m going to follow the law,” Franklin said. “Whether I agree with it or not, the data is changing to show this is where things are.”

Like many other school boards, Montgomery County’s has not avoided the pressure from parents who have argued that masking shouldn’t be imposed by districts, but instead be a decision left up to families.

Several speakers Tuesday — one of whom triggered Kass’ sudden departure from the building due to a personal accusation leveled at her — reiterated calls to drop the indoor masking mandate.

Another, Robert Lenko, who has two children in MCPS, brought up an argument among mask opponents about masking’s effect on development. He referred to his son who he said “struggles with his speech,” but was finally put into a class to address the issue.

“The problem is the specialist can’t see what he’s doing with his mouth,” said Lenko, who added that children are still the least likely group to be seriously affected by the coronavirus.

The board also passed other items that more specifically address employees and masking on school buses, with the latter governed by a federal rule set to expire next month.

The item regarding masking for employees within buildings, which passed on a 4-2 vote, directs the MCPS administration “to follow guidance from the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry related to wearing of face masks by employees immediately.”

District officials explained that the requirement that school employees wear masks indoors is governed by the DOLI, which they said was expected to review its mandate for large employers this week.

Cherbaka and Hudson, who each cast the votes against the employee item, called for a more conservative approach to the measure over concerns of being able to keep school buildings open.

The item concerning school buses, which passed on a 6-0 vote, directs the district — upon the expiration of the federal rules regarding masking on public transportation — to “consult state law regarding the wearing of face coverings on school property as it relates to face masks worn by students and staff on school buses.” That means, school officials said, masking requirements on school buses will be lifted due to the legislation recently signed by Youngkin.

