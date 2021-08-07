Montgomery County School Board takes up transgender issue

CHRISTIANSBURG — The debate over protections for transgender students has reached Montgomery County Public Schools, which is set to take action on a proposed policy at the district’s school board meeting on Aug. 10.
The school board had a first reading of the proposed policy Tuesday, giving members a chance to voice their views on the matter.
The Montgomery County division’s taking up of the matter is in response to the General Assembly’s previous passing of legislation requiring school boards to adopt policies for transgender students that are in line with the Virginia Department of Education’s model policies.
The updated state code reads that school boards shall adopt policies that are “consistent with but may be more comprehensive” than the model policies developed by the VDOE.
The Montgomery County school board has been presented with two options to consider: Adjust its current anti-discrimination policies with the updated state code section or adopt a policy that was developed by the division’s equity committee. The latter option is what the board is set to discuss and take up on Aug. 10.
The proposed MCPS policy doubles down on the district’s efforts to combat harassment and discrimination of students based on gender identity and expression. The measure, among other areas, also provides guidance on the use of school facilities and participation in school programs or activities.
The measure specifically states students may participate in activities “in a manner consistent with their … asserted gender identity or expression.” The proposal also states they should have access to facilities such as bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their asserted gender identity — and that, upon request, a single-user and gender-inclusive facility should be made available to any student who seeks privacy.
Regarding athletics, the policy states participation would be regulated by the Virginia High School League and that the Montgomery County division would comply with the state sanctioning organization.
The issue, which has been a contentious one in the region and other parts of the state, was one of two topics numerous speakers from the community addressed during Tuesday’s tense Montgomery County School Board meeting.
The other issue was whether the school board should require masks indoors — a measure they narrowly passed and put into effect for at least the start of the school year — and many critics of the mask mandate also voiced opposition to the transgender policy.
While the policy had its fair share of backers, its critics condemned the measure and described it as nothing more than political indoctrination of students.
“It’s anti-scientific nonsense. Gender is a state of being a male or female,” said Angie Moore, a Riner parent who issued a warning about others in the community mobilizing and voting school board members out if they adopt the new policy. “If you choose to not do what we’re demanding, we will go on the offense.”
Moore did say that she believes the current district policy is sufficient for transgender students.
School divisions’ taking up of the issue has been met with mixed reception elsewhere.
In Bedford County, the school board narrowly rejected the VDOE’s model policies. The vote was considered largely symbolic as that division’s superintendent had said that his district’s non-discrimination policy on the treatment of transgender students already comply with many of the measures set in the state’s model policy.
Supporters, however, stressed the importance of enacting measures to better ensure the fair treatment of transgender students. Several Montgomery County speakers referenced reports they say show higher rates of harassment and bullying of transgender students.
One of the people who spoke in favor of the policy was Bettie Thomas, a 10 year old who doesn’t identify as a boy or girl.
“Everyone has the right to choose their pronouns,” Thomas said. “If you welcome trans people, more trans people will feel safer to come out.
Thomas closed out with this remark: “We’re not an abomination. School pizza is an abomination.”
Some school board members drew parallels to debates in the past over the inclusion of other minority groups.
School board member Penny Franklin said some of the opposing comments she heard sound similar to comments once made about African-Americans.
“Now because someone else is different, [they say] we should treat them differently, too, and not the same as the rest of our students,” she said. “I truly believe we need to respect people where they are, especially our students .... If we’re not doing this, we’re not doing our job.”
Franklin continued: “I remember what it felt like when schools were integrated and I was called the N-word and other names and not treated like other students.”
Montgomery School Board member Dana Partin, however, said she believes transgender students are sufficiently covered by the district’s current anti-discriminatory and anti-harassment measures.
“I don’t feel right now that our transgender students don’t feel safe,” Partin said, drawing remarks from some colleagues about harassment issues being under-reported.
Partin, however, responded that the under-reporting of problems experienced by students is across the board. The other issue she said she has encountered is some students coming up to her voicing discomfort with proposed measures.
“I have to take that into consideration, as well,” Partin said. “We don’t need to be dividing students.”