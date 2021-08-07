Montgomery County School Board takes up transgender issue

The measure specifically states students may participate in activities “in a manner consistent with their … asserted gender identity or expression.” The proposal also states they should have access to facilities such as bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their asserted gender identity — and that, upon request, a single-user and gender-inclusive facility should be made available to any student who seeks privacy.

Regarding athletics, the policy states participation would be regulated by the Virginia High School League and that the Montgomery County division would comply with the state sanctioning organization.

The issue, which has been a contentious one in the region and other parts of the state, was one of two topics numerous speakers from the community addressed during Tuesday’s tense Montgomery County School Board meeting.

The other issue was whether the school board should require masks indoors — a measure they narrowly passed and put into effect for at least the start of the school year — and many critics of the mask mandate also voiced opposition to the transgender policy.

While the policy had its fair share of backers, its critics condemned the measure and described it as nothing more than political indoctrination of students.