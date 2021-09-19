Montgomery County School Board to discuss staff vaccine mandate

“There’s a lot of information to weed through before we finally know how we’re supposed to proceed with some of the requirements,” he said.

Pulaski County’s school district has in the meantime incentivized vaccinations by offering a $250 stipend to any contracted employee who shows proof of being fully vaccinated by Sept. 30, Siers said. The district employs close to 700 contracted employees and about another 100 or so substitutes, he said.

While Siers isn’t sure yet on the exact number due to data still being collected, he said he expects just two-thirds of staff to be fully vaccinated by the end of this month.

Recent efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus in schools amid the rise of the delta variant have not been without controversy in localities across the region, where school boards have been sharply divided on the actions they did take.

Just before state officials widely announced that indoor masking is effectively required in all public schools, the Montgomery County School Board had narrowly passed an indoor mask requirement. As had been the case in several other communities across Southwest Virginia, the issue became a polarizing one as many parents against masking requirements argued the measures were an infringement on their constitutional and parental rights.