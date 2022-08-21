Montgomery County school fix-it list raises board's attention

CHRISTIANSBURG — Several Montgomery County School Board members raised their eyebrows during a recent meeting upon learning of a list of infrastructural problems, several of which have been known about for years.

The presentations by the various school staff members covered a number of issues ranging from needs to replace fire alarm system parts to roofing fixes at a number of buildings.

Among the areas that stirred significant interest and questions were water pressure-related challenges with Eastern Montgomery Elementary School’s fire sprinkler system, the need to replace a major portion of Belview Elementary School’s roof — despite an ongoing renovation there — and another roof-related issue at Shawsville Middle School that is linked to a bat problem.

The reports prompted some board members to raise concerns over student and employee safety, as well as over why some of the needs haven’t been addressed sooner.

MCPS staff, during the presentations this past week, used the term “priority needs” to categorize the list of issues that include the Eastern Montgomery fire sprinkler system and the roofing problems at Belview and Shawsville Middle.

The total estimated cost of the needs is approximately $8.8 million, according to MCPS figures.

Philip Hash, the district’s assistant engineer for environmental and maintenance planning, went over the fire sprinkler system issues. Among the things he noted was how a low water pressure system issue could potentially affect the spray radius of the system, which he added could ultimately affect its ability to fight fires if left unaddressed. Hash, who discussed other facets of the fire sprinkler system, said the issues with the low water pressure became apparent during the past couple of years.

School board member Penny Franklin said there should be assurances the fire sprinkler system is able to go off when necessary.

“That’s a safety issue. Period,” she said.

Another topic covered was the Belview roof, 36,694 square feet of which needs to be replaced, staff said. A graphic in an overhead image of the school colored most of its roof in red, which indicated the portions deemed to have failed.

Belview also drew some questions because it was one of three elementary schools in the Christiansburg strand that were a few years ago selected for renovation and expansion projects to address overcrowding challenges. Those projects were altogether budgeted at over $30 million.

“Didn’t we just renovate BES? When we renovated it, we didn’t fix the roof?” board Chairwoman Sue Kass asked district project manager Jay Smelser, who confirmed the fact.

Smelser said they found out about the portion of the roof that needed to be repaired in 2016. He said he asked about the roof during the renovation because he was aware of its issues, but was told it would be addressed at a later date.

Smelser said there’s normally an expectation during renovation projects to make sure the outer structure of the building is secure. He said building and renovation work in homes, for example, shouldn’t be done with a roof leaking and buckets in the ceiling.

Smelser said he doesn’t think the roof was originally considered in the costs when money was moved around for the recent elementary school projects.

Delving more into the color coding used in the graphics for the elementary school roofs, red indicates areas that need to be totally ripped off, down to the decking material, and replaced, Smelser said.

The recent reporting of the ongoing facility problems also come as the district is working on ironing out wrinkles with the long-held plan to renovate and expand Christiansburg High School, an undertaking that recent projections estimate could cost more than $20 million over the amount of money that district officials and the board have intended to use on the project.

In fact, MCPS officials, citing timing concerns, are looking at applying some federal pandemic relief funding to the more immediate facility needs — a source of money that they initially planned to use on CHS.

“Using appropriate processes, we hope to use currently undesignated funds toward the CHS project and use federal funding for priority needs,” MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake wrote in an email. “The federal funding comes with an ambitious timeline. The undesignated funds do not have this same time constraint. The funds allocated toward CHS would remain the same; it is the source of the funding that is different.”

MCPS initially designated about $10 million in federal pandemic relief money to CHS, according to figures shown this past week. Approximately $8 million of that has a spending deadline of Sept. 30, 2024. The other $1.9 million award has a slightly more generous deadline of Dec. 31, 2026.

The undesignated funds Drake referred to total $9.1 million. The funding for that comes from current and future money that Montgomery County earmarks for future school capital projects, $3.1 million in state construction funds awarded this year — which comes with a June 30, 2025, deadline — and carryover balance from the annual fiscal period that ended on June 30.

Franklin said the school board needs to discuss changes in the exact use of funds with the county’s Board of Supervisors, the same body that earlier this year approved the issuance of up to $90 million bonds for CHS.

“When we’re saying there are issues with the sprinkler system … yes, that impacts safety immediately, folks,” said Franklin, who voiced appreciation for the staff’s presentations of the facility issues. “Again, I don’t believe this was any of your fault. It was how information was not being communicated.”