Montgomery County schools not rushing with mask lifting

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County Public Schools is keeping the indoor masking requirement, at least for now, in spite of other school boards in the region and state quickly moving to end the measure in response to anticipated changes from the new governor.

The Roanoke County School Board, for example, voted earlier this month to make masking optional and “return to pre-COVID medical policies” that leave decisions such as testing, quarantining and contact tracing to the doctor, the student patient and parents and guardians. That board, however, on Jan. 6 temporarily rescinded the decision, with the chairman saying that the body had not consulted legal guidance before passing the measure and that it could have potentially conflicted with state law.

While most of the Roanoke County School Board still agrees with the original move, they said they will wait until the orders from Richmond are official.

For Montgomery County schools, district spokeswoman Brenda Drake said the school board would have to decide that they want to re-vote on their COVID-19 mitigation measures.

“They could stay with the current decision, to follow CDC [the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines. That requires no action or discussion,” Drake wrote in a message Friday.

In August, just before the state masking mandate in K-12 schools was announced, the Montgomery County School Board had narrowly approved a measure to follow CDC guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. While guidance on other points have since been adjusted, the federal public health agency has maintained its recommendation of indoor masking in K-12 schools for anyone 2 years old and older — students, teachers, staff and visitors — regardless of vaccination status.

MCPS officials discussed the coronavirus situation in a school board meeting this past Tuesday, during which they heard from New River Health District director Noelle Bissell.

Bissell covered several points, including current recommendations on masking, the omicron surge and the virus’ latest trajectory.

One point Bissell made is that masking will have to remain for now due to the ongoing surge of Omicron, which she said is four times more transmissible than the previous delta variant.

On face coverings, Bissell spoke on the effectiveness of N95 masks, which she said can block 98% of aerosols and droplet particles. She said surgical masks do a good job, as well, but they have a weakness in that they can leave openings on the side. She, however, said that can be addressed by tightening the surgical mask, which raises its effectiveness.

Bissell did share some encouraging insight on the future of the pandemic. She said cases are expected to drop next month and put the situation in a “totally different place.”

Bissell, in response to a question from a school board member, said the end of strong masking recommendations in schools and return to more normal life will start when the pandemic shifts to an endemic. There is hope that transition will begin after the end of the Omicron surge, and there has been some encouraging news from places such as Europe where a number of schools don’t require masking, she said.

“Their data is good,” she said.

During her presentation, Bissell highlighted other data such as the omicron curve in South Africa and the United Kingdom, each of which she said are coming off of surges.

“When something goes up that fast, it’s going to drop that fast,” she said.

Bissell said on Tuesday that Northern Virginia is peaking and that the local area is about a week behind.

“So expect that within the next week, we will hit our peak,” she said.

Bissell said she believes many of the area’s returning college students have likely been exposed to the omicron variant, but that they are also vaccinated and are required to receive booster shots. She said she anticipates college students to play some role in the increase, but not a major one.

Bissell also showed data supporting the need for vaccination.

“Our unvaccinated people have much higher rates of infection than our partially vaccinated or fully vaccinated individuals,” she said, adding that there are similar patterns with hospitalizations and deaths.

