Montgomery County schools prepare to return to mostly remote classes

The plan that MCPS students briefly returned to on Tuesday allowed 50% of pre-K to 12th grade students to attend class in person on four half-days a week, with schools closed on Wednesdays for deep cleaning. The plan, which the school board approved in July, meant that no more than half of students would be scheduled for classes at any given time during the school day.

Families, however, retained the option of having their children take classes entirely via remote learning.

While no positive cases were reported in Montgomery County schools when the district decided to scale back its reopening, numbers across the locality have sharply risen since late August.

Montgomery County reported a total of 1,211 cases Friday, according to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health. That is more than three times the number of cases that had been reported by Aug. 23. The county reported its first case in late March.

Officials for the New River Health District had previously told school and Montgomery County officials that cases would rise sharply in the weeks following the return of Virginia Tech and Radford University students.