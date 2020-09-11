Montgomery County schools prepare to return to mostly remote classes

School board member Sue Kass said she had always been supportive of Montgomery County Public Schools’ plan for how students would return to the classroom.
“I have always been supportive of the hybrid plan, but I didn’t think the timing was right yet to implement it,” Kass wrote in a message Friday.
Kass was among a few school board members who for more than a month vehemently opposed the district’s Sept. 8 date for bringing students back to the classroom. She had said that the date didn’t provide enough clearing from a projected spike in COVID-19 cases that is currently playing out.
MCPS announced Thursday evening that it would scale back its reopening on Monday and keep that plan in place until at least Sept. 28. The decision was made in light of predictions of a continued rise in the area’s COVID-19 numbers, officials wrote in a statement shared online.
Projections predict that case loads will fall by the end of the month, but the district will be assessing the data before deciding whether it will return to the original reopening plan.
The recent adjustment shifted grades four through 12 to remote online classes.
Only pre-K through third graders and a group that includes English language learners and special education students will be allowed to attend in-person classes.
The plan that MCPS students briefly returned to on Tuesday allowed 50% of pre-K to 12th grade students to attend class in person on four half-days a week, with schools closed on Wednesdays for deep cleaning. The plan, which the school board approved in July, meant that no more than half of students would be scheduled for classes at any given time during the school day.
Families, however, retained the option of having their children take classes entirely via remote learning.
While no positive cases were reported in Montgomery County schools when the district decided to scale back its reopening, numbers across the locality have sharply risen since late August.
Montgomery County reported a total of 1,211 cases Friday, according to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health. That is more than three times the number of cases that had been reported by Aug. 23. The county reported its first case in late March.
Officials for the New River Health District had previously told school and Montgomery County officials that cases would rise sharply in the weeks following the return of Virginia Tech and Radford University students.
Montgomery County on Friday reported 71 new cases and showed a seven-day average of 64 new cases per day. That contrasts with Aug. 31, when the county reported a seven-day average of 15 new cases per day.
Kass said she understands the frustration and disappointment among students and parents about this week’s decision, as it provided little time for them to prepare for the change.
Superintendent Mark Miear and several other board members couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.
The town of Blacksburg has recently enacted pandemic-related adjustments of its own.
Last month, the town council approved an emergency ordinance that limits public and private gatherings to no more than 50 people and requires that dining and drinking establishments close to the public by midnight. The measure also mandates face coverings in public places, with a few exceptions.
Last week, the town also formalized a requirement that face coverings be worn on Blacksburg Transit buses.
Blacksburg Town Attorney Larry Spencer said those are so far the latest measures from Blacksburg, home to Virginia Tech.
“Moving forward, I’m not aware of any kind of changes that would tighten things any further,” Spencer said.
