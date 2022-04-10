Montgomery County schools superintendent search set, questions on firing remain

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County School Board Chairwoman Sue Kass presented the timeline for the search and hiring of a new superintendent during a meeting last week.

The process, which Kass described as relatively standard for such searches, is being prompted by the school board’s unanimous decision last month to formally terminate former Superintendent Mark Miear “without cause.”

The decision has over the past few weeks led to criticism of the board, with some in the community questioning why the district hasn’t publicly elaborated a little more on the reason behind the firing and whether the former MCPS chief is entitled to severance pay — and, if so, exactly how much taxpayer money would be spent on it.

MCPS officials, including school board members, have declined to openly discuss details of the firing, citing the issue as a protected personnel matter.

Regarding the search process, it is required to be completed within 180 days of the March 17 termination vote.

The district is working on sending out a request for proposal and the school board plans to hold a work session later this month to determine the consultant, Kass said.

“I know it’s aggressive, but we have to be aggressive,” she said. “This is one of our priorities over the next couple of months.”

In May, the selected consultant will work with the “board and community to identify needs,” according to the presented search timeline. The following month, the consultant, among other things, will conduct a search and identify potential candidates.

From July to August, the candidates to be screened will be selected and finalists will be identified — with final candidates slated to meet with the community.

Open community meetings will be hosted to allow candidates to address the community, said county schools spokeswoman Brenda Drake.

The current plan calls for the board to approve the new superintendent contract in September, Drake said.

Despite the controversy over the Miear case, at least a few school board members have said recently that they don’t expect the situation to hamper the upcoming search.

“Montgomery County is a highly desirable place to live for a lot of reasons,” board member Mark Cherbaka wrote in an email. “One of the primary reasons is education: We have several world-class, high-quality universities nearby, as well as a top notch public school system. The community here is invested and involved in our public schools and we fund them and support them at many levels.”

Cherbaka said they have been doing “exciting, innovating things” and that the district has attracted many staff members from across the state. He also touted the strong local economy, which he said has drawn many both small and large businesses.

“I talk to many other board members from across the state, and I know that being superintendent in this environment would be a very attractive job,” he wrote. “In short, we are a highly desirable place to live and work. I expect this job to attract a lot of interest.”

Still, questions over last month’s decision remain, with at least a few voicing concerns about the issue further eroding the trust between the community and the school division.

“It’s hard to tell if building trust within the community has ever been an objective for this group, especially over the last couple of years as many of us have watched you all behave more like a clown car than a serious group of adults doing important work,” Blacksburg resident Dave Perks wrote in a Facebook post he said he had originally planned to voice to the school board Tuesday. “If so, I can tell you right now that you’re doing nothing to achieve that outcome in the wake of recent events.”

Another point in the matter that stood out to Perks — as well as others in the community — is the fact the vote to fire Miear was unanimous. He said 7-0 votes on the board, at least on major decisions, have been rare over the past couple of years.

“For the firing of Dr. Miear to have been the only thing you all have agreed on in years, it’s clear something egregious took place. At least … I think. Who knows?” Perks wrote.

Perks, like some others in the area, specifically took issue with the lack of elaboration on Miear’s dismissal.

“Until this matter is discussed openly and there is an accounting for how OUR money is being spent, not a single one of you deserves an ounce of trust from the community on how the school system is being run,” Perks wrote. “A parent’s right to choose what his or her child is being taught has been the hot topic of late. I’m curious to hear about what you have to say about what you all are choosing to teach our kids and families by remaining silent on this?”

Although a severance clause in the event of a “without cause” firing was written into Miear’s contract, exactly how that stipulation plays out has so far been unclear as school officials — citing personnel reasons — have declined to discuss the point.

One Virginia Freedom of Information Act expert told The Roanoke Times recently that the district might have some wiggle room if it hasn’t cut a check to its former superintendent, and that the severance stipulation could be interpreted differently by the school division’s legal team.

In response to an emailed question from the newspaper about whether a copy of a check made out to Miear in severance could be obtained, Drake wrote: “The record does not exist.”

