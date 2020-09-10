Montgomery County schools taking grades 4-12 to online classes

Montgomery County Public Schools announced Thursday a shift to virtual-only classes for grades 4-12 effective next week.

The decision was made in light of projections that forecast a rise in the area’s COVID-19 numbers, officials wrote in a statement shared online.

No positives cases have been found in the county schools, officials said.

“We know that the volume of cases in our community may be significant in the coming days,” read the statement. ”In consultation with the health department and the public health task force, we believe that this change is in the best interest of our students and the community.”

The change is set to start Monday and end Sept. 28, subject to conditions at that time. Current projections anticipate case loads will be falling by then but the schools will be assessing the data before making a final decision on an end date.

Students will be able to take their Chromebooks and other supplies home. The school division’s childcare centers will remain open as well.

Meal pickups will be offered at the high schools. All extracurricular activities are canceled for the time being including sports.