Montgomery County schools to allow seventh to 12th-graders to return to half days

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County Public Schools will return to a phase of instruction next week that will allow seventh to 12th-graders to return to the classroom.
The measure, which the county’s School Board passed on a 5-1 vote Tuesday night, ends a phase level that the school district temporarily shifted to last month to address an exceptional shortage in substitute teachers.
On Jan. 26, MCPS will return to the setup that it began the school year under — allowing no more than half of all pre-K to 12th-grade students to be in class at any time during the school day. Those students will be allowed to take classes in person on four half-days each week, but some with special circumstances could attend a full day.
MCPS officials said Tuesday that the substitute situation has improved significantly since last month.
“We’re back at October numbers,” Superintendent Mark Miear said. “We have very low unfilled rates.”
Miear reiterated on Tuesday that the substitute shortage was due to a significant jump in staff quarantines. He previously said the quarantines often meant a teacher had a potential exposure but wasn’t necessarily sick.
Further, Miear told board members that most of the quarantines are due to potential exposures outside of the school buildings.
Board member Sue Kass, who voted against Tuesday’s measure, raised questions about whether reverting to a less restricted phase would bring back the substitute shortage problem.
In response, Miear said he doesn’t expect that to be the case.
The district is now “back to where they were around October and we were not having problems filling substitute positions back in October,” Miear said.
Back in December, close to 70 faculty members had to quarantine at one point, Miear said. The number of quarantines was at 28 Tuesday and expected to be at 23 Wednesday, he said.
“When we started having problems with substitutes it was in November, December, when it shot up to the 60s,” Miear said.
The move by the district last month shifted more substitutes to the pre-K to sixth-grade classes, which Miear said were allowed to continue in person because those students experience more difficulty with remote learning than 7th to 12-graders.
Still, some board members voiced concerns about the district rushing its return to a less restricted level of in-person instruction.
“I believe we should wait until February. It’s only a few days away,” said board member Penny Franklin, who still ultimately voted in favor of the measure. “It does take the vaccine a couple of weeks before it becomes effective in your system.”
Board member Dana Partin, however, said the remote learning option is still available to families who remain uncomfortable about their children being back in the classroom.
“I think our schools have shown that we have been able to provide a safe environment for our students,” she said.
In other pandemic related matters, MCPS officials on Tuesday said the district during the last week of this month will begin varsity-only competition within the county only for winter sports. They said the district will also cancel all winter junior varsity and middle school sports at the end of next week, adding that those students will have the opportunity to compete in future years.
Also, practice and competition for fall sports will start no earlier than Feb. 4 and Feb. 26, respectively. For football, golf and cross country, the district plans to move forward with competition at all levels as scheduled. District officials are also assessing each sport for additional mitigation measures, including full face shields for football helmets.
For volleyball, the athletes will wear masks and teams will not switch sides of the court.
The MCPS plan for sports moving forward comes as other schools across the region have allowed competition.
Competition, however, will be run under a number of safety measures, all of which can be found on the MCPS website.