Montgomery County schools to allow seventh to 12th-graders to return to half days

Board member Dana Partin, however, said the remote learning option is still available to families who remain uncomfortable about their children being back in the classroom.

“I think our schools have shown that we have been able to provide a safe environment for our students,” she said.

In other pandemic related matters, MCPS officials on Tuesday said the district during the last week of this month will begin varsity-only competition within the county only for winter sports. They said the district will also cancel all winter junior varsity and middle school sports at the end of next week, adding that those students will have the opportunity to compete in future years.

Also, practice and competition for fall sports will start no earlier than Feb. 4 and Feb. 26, respectively. For football, golf and cross country, the district plans to move forward with competition at all levels as scheduled. District officials are also assessing each sport for additional mitigation measures, including full face shields for football helmets.

For volleyball, the athletes will wear masks and teams will not switch sides of the court.

The MCPS plan for sports moving forward comes as other schools across the region have allowed competition.

Competition, however, will be run under a number of safety measures, all of which can be found on the MCPS website.

