Montgomery County schools to do expanded audit

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County Public Schools plans to conduct an expanded financial audit, an annual process that district officials say will be more involved the next time around due in large part to upcoming changes in top leadership.

“Being we have a superintendent going out, and a new superintendent coming in, I think it would be a good time for us to do a deeper dive into our financials,” county School Board Chairwoman Sue Kass said during a meeting this past week.

The board, on a 6-0 vote, later decided to ask its administration to conduct an expanded audit. The administration will determine the exact scope of the process.

MCPS’ search for a new superintendent was prompted by the unanimous dismissal of former district chief Mark Miear in March. The division is also looking for a new assistant superintendent of operations following the recent departure of that job’s previous holder, Tommy Kranz.

Kranz, whose resignation was effective June 30, joined the district in 2018. The job he occupied was posted on May 26 and will remain open until it is filled, said district spokeswoman Brenda Drake.

The eventual hiring of a new assistant superintendent of operations was pointed to as another reason for performing an expanded audit.

“It is common that when there is a change in leadership, that an extended audit is done,” Kass wrote in an email. “Since we have significant projects currently in process, and both our superintendent and [assistant] superintendent left, we thought it was fiscally responsible to make sure we have a clear understanding of our financial health before we bring in a new superintendent.”

Katherine Miano, the district’s director of finance, explained to the school board that the division, as part of the county process every year, is audited as a component. Typical audits, she said, mostly check on how internal controls, processes and procedures are going. She said, however, those audits don’t do deep dives into every aspect of the finances.

Several board members voiced support for the expanded audit.

“For us, it’s just to check to make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to do,” said school board member Penny Franklin.

Board member Jamie Bond added: “I think it shows that we’re transparent. We want everybody to know what’s going on always, we always have, as long as I’ve been on this board.”

Bond continued: “It’s another step saying yes, we want people to know we’re trying to do things the best that we can and use taxpayer funding and money the best way we know how,” she said.