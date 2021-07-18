Montgomery County schools to follow CDC guidance for upcoming events

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board agreed this past week that health measures for a handful of upcoming activities before the Aug. 12 start of the school year will follow guidance issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The board verbally agreed on the temporary measure during an overall conversation about the division’s proposed health and safety plan for the new school year.

The measure goes into effect July 25, which is when a Virginia Department of Health order expires. It will remain in effect until Aug. 3, or when the board is slated to vote on a greater plan that will lay out guidelines for how the district will operate this upcoming school year.

Events set to take place between July 25 and the start of the school year include new administrator meet and greets, teacher pre-service days and back to school open houses. The July 9 CDC guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools states, among a number of mitigation measures, that masks should be worn indoors by all individuals who have not been vaccinated.

For outdoor activities between July 25 and the start of the school year, masks won’t be required for outdoor or indoor sports during the activities.