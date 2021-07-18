Montgomery County schools to follow CDC guidance for upcoming events

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board agreed this past week that health measures for a handful of upcoming activities before the Aug. 12 start of the school year will follow guidance issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The board verbally agreed on the temporary measure during an overall conversation about the division’s proposed health and safety plan for the new school year.
The measure goes into effect July 25, which is when a Virginia Department of Health order expires. It will remain in effect until Aug. 3, or when the board is slated to vote on a greater plan that will lay out guidelines for how the district will operate this upcoming school year.
Events set to take place between July 25 and the start of the school year include new administrator meet and greets, teacher pre-service days and back to school open houses. The July 9 CDC guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools states, among a number of mitigation measures, that masks should be worn indoors by all individuals who have not been vaccinated.
For outdoor activities between July 25 and the start of the school year, masks won’t be required for outdoor or indoor sports during the activities.
There will be fall season tryouts in late July for cheerleading, cross country, football, golf and volleyball.
The VDH order set to expire on July 25 mandates masking in all K-12 schools when students are around, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.
One figure MCPS officials shared this past week is that just under three-quarters of all district staff are vaccinated. That figure is based on appointments, said Director of Student Services and Safety Jason Garretson.
Several school board members raised questions about mitigation measures for the upcoming school year.
School officials Tuesday highlighted that a vaccination requirement has not been placed on the table so far.
School board members also talked about the challenges of enforcing masking.
Board member Penny Franklin raised concerns about challenges in ensuring that unvaccinated individuals are wearing masks.
“That does become a large task,” Garretson said in response to discussions about verifying vaccination statuses. “Absolutely the work load is there. [But] do you have a super reliable team at your building levels? Yes, you do.”
Board member Mark Cherbaka said he’s hoping for professionalism among staff regarding masking and their vaccination statuses.
“If you’re not vaccinated, you need to wear a mask,” he said.
The schools this upcoming school year are slated to open on a full-day schedule, for five days a week, but officials plan to keep providing a fully remote option.
MCPS spent most of the past school year in a hybrid model of remote learning and half-day, in-person instruction four times a week. Just before the spring, the district began allowing full-day, in-person classes four times a week. An all-remote option, however, was available all school year.
Although the district anticipates further guidance from the state, the upcoming school year’s health and safety plan does call for the continuation of several coronavirus measures and mitigation practices. Among those measures is the maintaining of an online dashboard that provides daily case data to the public.