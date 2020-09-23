Montgomery County schools to return to in-person plan Monday

Montgomery County Public Schools announced Wednesday it will resume its plan for in-person instruction on Monday.
The move was expected when MCPS decided to temporarily scale back its reopening during the back-to-school week of Sept. 8, but district officials said at the time that they would still need to assess COVID-19 data before officially deciding to resume instruction as initially scheduled.
The plan MCPS students will return to on Monday allows 50% of pre-K to 12th grade students to attend class in person on four half-days a week, with schools closed on Wednesday for deep cleaning. The plan, which the school board approved in July, means that no more than half of students are scheduled for classes at any given time during the school day.
Families, however, retain the option to have their children take classes entirely online.
“This returns all students back to the instructional status that they had on Friday, Sept. 11,” read an announcement from MCPS. “Our health and safety plans are effective, and our schools are ready to have students.”
The temporary scaleback shifted grades four through 12 to remote online classes, but allowed pre-K through third graders to continue attending in-person classes. A group that includes English language learners and special education students could also attend class in person.
The shift, which was announced just two days after MCPS classes resumed, came as the county was experiencing a significant spike in COVID-19 cases. MCPS officials, however, said at the time that case loads were expected to begin falling by the end of the month.
Montgomery County reported a total of 1,783 cumulative cases Wednesday, according to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health. The county currently has a 7-day average of 33 new daily cases. That stands in contrast with Sept. 11, when the county showed a seven-day average of 64 new cases per day.
MCPS’s decision to return to the original plan followed a meeting between district officials and members of the New River Public Health Task Force.
Five of Montgomery’s seven school board members agreed with returning to the original schedule, technically called phase three, level two. School board member Mark Cherbaka voiced a desire to remain in the scaled back reopening, while member Sue Kass - who has been a critic of the reopening plan - was absent.
