Montgomery County schools to return to in-person plan Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montgomery County Public Schools announced Wednesday it will resume its plan for in-person instruction on Monday.

The move was expected when MCPS decided to temporarily scale back its reopening during the back-to-school week of Sept. 8, but district officials said at the time that they would still need to assess COVID-19 data before officially deciding to resume instruction as initially scheduled.

The plan MCPS students will return to on Monday allows 50% of pre-K to 12th grade students to attend class in person on four half-days a week, with schools closed on Wednesday for deep cleaning. The plan, which the school board approved in July, means that no more than half of students are scheduled for classes at any given time during the school day.

Families, however, retain the option to have their children take classes entirely online.

“This returns all students back to the instructional status that they had on Friday, Sept. 11,” read an announcement from MCPS. “Our health and safety plans are effective, and our schools are ready to have students.”