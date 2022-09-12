Montgomery County SOL pass rates rebound somewhat

CHRISTIANSBURG — Pass rates for Montgomery County Public Schools on a handful of state standardized exam subjects showed signs of a rebound in the most recent school year, but still lag behind at least one of the periods preceding the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s according to a presentation of preliminary data by district officials this past week.

MCPS staff highlighted to its school board the 2021-22 pass rates in Virginia Standards of Learning testing for English reading, math and science. The pass rates for Montgomery County students in each of those subjects were, respectively, 76%, 73% and 66%, which were all above the state averages.

State averages for English reading, math and science were, respectively, 73%, 66% and 65%.

While Montgomery County students improved in those subjects when compared with the 2020-21 school year, they still lagged behind 2018-19 — when pass rates for English reading, math and science were 81%, 86% and 83%.

MCPS staff said the accreditation for 2022-23 is based on SOL testing from the past school year.

Among the points staff highlighted was that all 19 county schools will be accredited — with one, Shawsville Middle, being accredited with conditions.

Barbara Wickham, the district’s director of elementary education, pointed out that the testing results show unadjusted pass rates. She said the state accreditation results, which include “recovery, growth and progress for English learners,” have not been reported publicly yet on a section of the school quality profiles on the Virginia Department of Education website. She said that information is slated to be posted on Sept. 22 and those scores are going to be much higher than what was seen this past week.

Another factor district staff pointed out was chronic absenteeism, an accreditation criterion that the state waived for one year.

Chronic absenteeism, however, was at 17.4%, which was about 6 percentage points higher than in 2020-21 and 2018-19.

“This is not where you want to see the bar go up,” Carl Pauli, the county’s director of secondary education, said, adding that the target is less than 15%. “But that’s really a statewide trend, and it’s why they waived it this year.”

Other areas that were discussed or highlighted included the on-time, or four-year, graduation rate at each of the four high schools in Montgomery County. Staff also went over annual performance reports on career technical education and special education.