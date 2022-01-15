Montgomery County superintendent proposes teacher pay raise

CHRISTIANSBURG — Superintendent Mark Miear’s proposed budget for the next school year calls for an average pay raise of 5% for Montgomery County Public Schools employees, a measure that would continue the district’s efforts to increase the competitiveness of its teacher salaries.

“We’re still determined to be the best in paying our teachers. There’s no doubt from bottom to top,” Miear told the school board Tuesday.

Miear spoke about how the district has raised teacher pay for each of the past six years and how those moves have led to improvements in retention and recruitment. He said it’s allowed MCPS to recruit more teachers from other districts, as well as teachers who live in the county but previously had to travel to the Roanoke area for work.

“We want to continue to improve teacher pay,” he said. “It’s really paying off in so many different ways.”

The MCPS administration is proposing a budget of $130.8 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1, which is a roughly 5.5% increase from the current year’s budget.

MCPS is set to see total projected revenue of $126.3 million for the current year, including $2.2 million in new state revenues, according to figures presented this past week. That means the district’s proposed budget calls for an additional $4.4 million from the county Board of Supervisors, which each year must approve the overall funding for the schools.

However, Tommy Kranz, the district’s assistant superintendent of operations, told the school board that there are some key factors to keep in mind at the moment. They include the arrival of the new governor and changes in the General Assembly, factors the MCPS official said could affect the funding direction for schools.

“Up or down? I don’t know,” Kranz said.

Kranz said the district’s proposal is based on the budget presented by the outgoing state administration, which called for a 10% raise for teachers over the next two years.

The school board is slated to approve the funding request on Feb. 15 and present it to the supervisors on Feb. 21, according to a schedule shared by MCPS officials.

