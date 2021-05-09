Montgomery County teachers to get average 3% raise

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board, on a 6-0 vote this past week, approved a budget of approximately $124 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The budget includes an average pay raise of 3% for Montgomery County Public Schools teachers and employees.
That average raise amount is down slightly from the 3.5% the district proposed earlier this year due to the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approving a budget that included just an additional $500,000 in local funding for the schools—instead of the additional $5.1 million MCPS officials had requested earlier in the year.
Montgomery County’s recent revenues have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the MCPS raise that will go into effect with the new budget, a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and up to two years of experience, for example, will go from earning $43,500 a year to $44,500, according to figures presented by school district officials.
Improving teacher pay has been a top priority of MCPS officials in recent years as they have worked to close the teacher pay gap between the Montgomery County system and other divisions in the region. They have said better pay addresses the issue of retention and recruitment.
Superintendent Mark Miear has also previously told the school board that a minimum 2% raise—in addition to the non-retroactive average 3% raise approved in January—was needed for the district to be able to keep state funding designated for raises.
Miear said this past week the new budget will also allow for the provision of Virginia Retirement System benefits for instructional aides contracted to work 6.5 hours a day.
Other items affected by the budget passed by Montgomery County supervisors are school bus replacements, the replenishment of Chromebooks and maintenance and repair needs. The district plans to use year-end savings to address those needs, but those expenses were initially among the items the district sought to cover with their previous request of the additional $5.1 million from the county.