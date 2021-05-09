Montgomery County teachers to get average 3% raise

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board, on a 6-0 vote this past week, approved a budget of approximately $124 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The budget includes an average pay raise of 3% for Montgomery County Public Schools teachers and employees.

That average raise amount is down slightly from the 3.5% the district proposed earlier this year due to the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approving a budget that included just an additional $500,000 in local funding for the schools—instead of the additional $5.1 million MCPS officials had requested earlier in the year.

Montgomery County’s recent revenues have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the MCPS raise that will go into effect with the new budget, a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and up to two years of experience, for example, will go from earning $43,500 a year to $44,500, according to figures presented by school district officials.

Improving teacher pay has been a top priority of MCPS officials in recent years as they have worked to close the teacher pay gap between the Montgomery County system and other divisions in the region. They have said better pay addresses the issue of retention and recruitment.