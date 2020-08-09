Montgomery County's Cambria school property to be marketed

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board has agreed to market the sale of a Cambria Street site that has long been used for the maintenance of school buses.

The decision, approved on a unanimous vote, came after the Christiansburg Town Council passed measures that Montgomery County Public Schools needed for the relocation of its bus maintenance to the old Christiansburg Middle School site on College Street, a property that the school district calls the Operations Center.

The moving of bus maintenance operations calls for a roughly $1 million conversion of the old middle school gym, which MCPS officials say has more room for multiple lifts and additional bays.

Superintendent Mark Miear said the bus garage team is expected to move to their new facility over the next few months.

Miear said he expects the eventual sale of the Cambria site to be able to cover the new bus maintenance facility. He, however, said the district for the time being plans to use some carryover funds to get the project moving.

The Cambria property is assessed at $1.1 million for tax purposes, according to Montgomery County property records. Miear told the school board that he will inform them of potential buyers in closed sessions.