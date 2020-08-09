Montgomery County's Cambria school property to be marketed

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board has agreed to market the sale of a Cambria Street site that has long been used for the maintenance of school buses.
The decision, approved on a unanimous vote, came after the Christiansburg Town Council passed measures that Montgomery County Public Schools needed for the relocation of its bus maintenance to the old Christiansburg Middle School site on College Street, a property that the school district calls the Operations Center.
The moving of bus maintenance operations calls for a roughly $1 million conversion of the old middle school gym, which MCPS officials say has more room for multiple lifts and additional bays.
Superintendent Mark Miear said the bus garage team is expected to move to their new facility over the next few months.
Miear said he expects the eventual sale of the Cambria site to be able to cover the new bus maintenance facility. He, however, said the district for the time being plans to use some carryover funds to get the project moving.
The Cambria property is assessed at $1.1 million for tax purposes, according to Montgomery County property records. Miear told the school board that he will inform them of potential buyers in closed sessions.
In response to some questions about future uses of the Cambria site, MCPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Tommy Kranz said the property could potentially work for several uses, whether it be commercial, residential or both. He said the maintenance building itself could lead to some historic tax credits.
“There’s a lot of potential, but that will be defined by whoever is the ultimate buyer,” Kranz said.
In addition to transportation, the Cambria site previously housed the warehouse and facilities and maintenance departments, according to MCPS officials. The district bought the property in 1965 and moved facilities there immediately.
As far as the Operations Center — the old Christiansburg Middle School site — the property houses the school district’s facilities, technology, warehouse, print shop, school nutrition and transportation departments, all of which have been at the property for more than a year.
The Operations Center is also home to Montgomery Central, a campus for a small number of at-risk students in eighth to 12th grade.
