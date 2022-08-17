Montgomery County's Dialogue on Race Summer Summit is Aug. 27

The 2022 Dialogue on Race Summer Summit will take place Saturday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Montgomery County Moose Lodge 1470, located at 115 Farmview Road NE in Christiansburg.

This year’s theme is "Standing Up and Speaking Up for Public Education!" The keynote speaker will be Steve Cochran, who will offer a presentation about the May 2022 Virginia Department of Education Report, which highlights “Lower Expectations, Wider Gaps, and Lack of Transparency."

The keynote will be followed by small-group conversations for action, facilitated by members of Dialogue on Race Education and Jim Crow-White Privilege Issue Groups.

In addition, New River Health Department staff will be on hand to provide information about:

STI testing and treatment.

Breast exams. pelvic exams, and Pap tests.

Vaccines.

WIC nutrition education.

Family planning and birth control.

In-home programs for babies and mothers.

There will also be an opportunity for Narcan rapid training, for treatment of opioid overdose emergencies; and the Medical Reserve Corps coordinator will bring info on how to be a part of this service.

If you plan to attend, please note that organizers will not be serving food this year, but participants are welcome to bring their own snacks. Iced bottled water will be provided, or you can bring your own. Sheltered seating is available in the Moose Lodge picnic shelter and under several tent canopies. You can also bring your own chair, and shade if you plan to sit in the open. Current COVID guidelines will be followed. Sign-in begins at 3:15 p.m., and the program starts at 4 p.m. Registration is required.

Come be with friends, old and new, and work together to take another step in combatting racism. As literature about the summit states: “By sharing resources, by pitching in, a community can handle the fundamentals of a strong, sustainable community, building important assets like a public education that serves all its citizens.”

For access to registration, go to the Facebook page at /dialogueonrace. For more information, contact Andy Morikawa, andymorikawa@gmail.com.

- The Roanoke Times