Montgomery school board adjusts COVID-19 notices

CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board has approved an adjustment to how the district communicates COVID-19 cases in a specific school.

The measure, which passed on a 5-2 vote late Tuesday following a lengthy debate, involves the sending of a weekly email to a specific school community with a summary and link to the Montgomery County Public Schools COVID-19 online dashboard whenever weekly cases in a certain school are above 1.5% of that building’s population.

The school board, which shot down two other related proposals during the meeting, approved the measure amid some criticism from parents in the community over the level of transparency from the district on its reporting of COVID-19 cases.

The issue was also visited as cases have been regularly reported by the schools since the Aug. 12 start of the school year. Local health officials previously predicted that there would be a surge in cases in the area amid the national rise of the delta variant.

One county campus that has stood out with cases is Christiansburg Middle School, which has so far this school year reported 47 cases, based on district data provided Wednesday. It has by far the most cases of any school in the district and has surpassed the leader from last school year, Blacksburg High School.