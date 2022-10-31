Montgomery schools division addresses contentious curriculum issue

Montgomery County Public Schools clarified an issue that led to worries that the implementation of a curriculum platform would greatly impact or even effectively bar the long-held practice of teaching selected novels.

There had been many voiced concerns since the start of the school year over the district’s implementation of StudySync, which is described on its website as a platform that leverages technology and media “to engage and inspire students in their academic pursuits.”

“StudySync is listed as a [State] Board of Education approved English/Language Arts — ELA — textbook on the Virginia Department of Education website,” Barbara Wickham, the district’s interim assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction and director of elementary education, wrote in an email this past week. “It is a complete ELA curriculum designed to meet rigorous academic standards.”

While several, in interviews and public comments to the Montgomery County School Board, did not necessarily oppose the platform itself, they had repeatedly voiced concerns to district officials over its use.

One point of contention that led to confusion and even some heated debate among district officials was whether StudySync was intended to be used as either a sole or primary curriculum platform in middle and high school language arts courses — with the former description of its use prompting concerns the platform would significantly impact the teaching of novels.

A number of speakers who came before the school board over the past several meetings voiced concerns over the platform’s limits on literary content.

Another issue some school board members raised was a concern the implementation of the platform seemed to conflict with a district policy on the use of supplementary materials.

School board member Mark Cherbaka said there were concerns the role of the platform would almost turn courses into online classes and undermine the teachers’ jobs and expertise.

“In my mind, we shouldn’t be limiting them to only be able to teach out of StudySync like it’s some kind of online class,” he said.

Following an Oct. 21 school board retreat, however, the district came to the consensus that it will continue to use StudySync as the primary curriculum for secondary ELA courses throughout the division, according to information provided to principals this past week.

“Supplemental materials, including novels selected by teachers, are permitted to be used to extend, expand and supplement the approved curriculum in conjunction with pacing guides and StudySync,” according to the submitted information, which MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake included in an email. “Questions or concerns should be directed to the principal or to appropriate central office personnel.”

The email from Drake noted that incoming Superintendent Bernard Bragen asked that the information be provided in light of some of the expressed concerns.

School board Chairwoman Sue Kass echoed some of Cherbaka’s points.

“Any program that limits our teachers’ ability to use their creativity, expertise and knowledge of their student population to effectively teach students is one that I think we should closely examine,” Kass wrote in an email she sent before the recent board retreat. “We were not told that this would be an exclusive curriculum and teachers were not properly advised of its nature.”

Kass said she felt as if they let their desire to precisely and quickly enact policy overrule the needs of students. She also voiced concerns about the impact on teacher morale.

“We are going to see even more teachers leaving our county than we are already seeing if we do not let them do the job they were hired to do,” she wrote.

Chris Thomas, a Christiansburg resident with three children in Montgomery County schools, had been a recurrent critic of use of the curriculum platform at recent board meetings. He said the soul of the ELA curriculum is an exposure to the “wide and varied world of literature.”

“We’re trying to create readers,” he said.

Thomas clarified that he has no issue with StudySync as a resource for faculty to use.

“It offers a diversity of resources. It adapts to the student on the fly,” said Thomas, who added that the problem he saw was with how it was initially implemented. “One-hundred percent fidelity to the curriculum was demanded. That’s not allowing teachers to actually teach.”

Thomas said he was heartened to see the district listen to the community at large on the matter.

“We can expect Montgomery County students to be reading novels again, like they did decades, generations before,” he said. “It’s great when the system works, when the community makes its voice heard.”

Cherbaka said he, too, isn’t against StudySync. He said his comments just echoed some of the criticisms he had heard.

While the district is appeasing the recent concerns, the discussion over StudySync is part of a greater matter that will need to be further ironed out in the near future, Cherbaka said.