Montgomery schools to use property sale money for capital projects

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County Public Schools will set aside most of the money it will get on the sale of its old school bus maintenance property for future capital projects.

The decision was formalized by a 6-0 school board vote this past week.

Tommy Kranz, the district’s assistant superintendent of operations, told the board that the division is slated to get $750,000 in net proceeds — $800,000 gross, with the difference being closing-related costs to be paid by the district — on the sale of the old bus maintenance site on Cambria Street in Christiansburg.

The Agape group, a religious service organization in the Roanoke area, is the slated buyer of the property, but the sale has not been closed yet, Kranz said.

The planned sale of the Cambria property is part of a greater project by MCPS to move its bus maintenance operations to the old Christiansburg Middle School site on College Street, which is now called the Operations Center and is where the school board has convened during much of the pandemic.

The relocation of the maintenance operations called for a roughly $1 million conversion of the old middle school gym, where there is much more room for multiple lifts and additional bays, MCPS officials previously said.

Superintendent Mark Miear spoke on the project during the recent board meeting.

“It’s amazing what we’re doing over here for a fraction of what it would cost to build a new garage,” he said.

The district is finishing the updates to the garage area and expects to be fully moved over in the next month, MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake said.

The district expects to close on the sale of the Cambria property early next month, Kranz said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.