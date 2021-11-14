Montgomery supervisors OK funding for CHS design work

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved the $5 million that school officials say they need to take the next step on the project to expand and renovate Christiansburg High School.

The money, just a small portion of the funding in a project currently estimated to cost around $100 million, would go toward the cost of putting together the design plans for the high school project and submitting them to the town of Christiansburg for eventual approval, officials with Montgomery County Public Schools have said. MCPS anticipates completing that step next summer.

CHS, which has been on the table for several years now, will be the district’s next major project and perhaps best symbolizes the effort to address long-standing overcrowding challenges in the Christiansburg strand. Following the Falling Branch Elementary School project a few years ago, several other schools that serve the strand are in the midst of similar expansion and improvement projects.