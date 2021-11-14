Montgomery supervisors OK funding for CHS design work

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved the $5 million that school officials say they need to take the next step on the project to expand and renovate Christiansburg High School.
The money, just a small portion of the funding in a project currently estimated to cost around $100 million, would go toward the cost of putting together the design plans for the high school project and submitting them to the town of Christiansburg for eventual approval, officials with Montgomery County Public Schools have said. MCPS anticipates completing that step next summer.
CHS, which has been on the table for several years now, will be the district’s next major project and perhaps best symbolizes the effort to address long-standing overcrowding challenges in the Christiansburg strand. Following the Falling Branch Elementary School project a few years ago, several other schools that serve the strand are in the midst of similar expansion and improvement projects.
The CHS project is also on a specific timeline due to its overall cost and the fact MCPS plans to use federal pandemic funds on some of the project — the district plans to spend $10 million from those funds on the high school’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. The federal funds have to be spent by the second half of 2024 and their exact use requires additional approval from the Virginia Department of Education.
As far as the funds supervisors approved this past week, the money was excess year-end revenue from the county’s unappropriated fund balance, said County Administrator Craig Meadows. The money will be reimbursed when the county issues new bonds next spring or summer.
County officials presented several options to supervisors on where the $5 million could come from. The plan under the approved option will provide the county with funding to tackle some of its other future capital needs, Meadows said.
One option supervisors decided against was dipping into the county’s school capital fund for the $5 million. Staff didn’t recommend that path due to the likelihood of funding being needed for other school projects in the future, particularly in the fast-growing Blacksburg strand.
Money for the school capital fund comes from revenue generated by a fraction of the county’s 89-cent real estate tax rate.