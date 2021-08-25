More than 600 Franklin County students in quarantine; board opts not to change exemptions

ROCKY MOUNT — With more than 600 students in quarantine, and the number increasing by the day, the Franklin County School Board used an emergency meeting Wednesday to reinstate measures such as tri-fold desk shields, intended to reduce the number of potential COVID-19 exposures sweeping the school system.

The board did not make any changes to the face mask policy adopted unanimously at their contentious Aug. 9 meeting, though a board member tried, only to be told the law wouldn’t allow it.

At that meeting, with an combative audience full of anti-mask sentiment, the sharply divided board reached a compromise that required masks for all students and staff but explicitly stated that no paperwork would be required for those seeking exemptions.

Eleven days into the school year, at least 1,225 students have mask exemptions – about 20% of the student body – as opposed to 15 in the previous school year, Assistant Superintendent Sue Rogers said. Similarly, 83 staff members have exemptions in 2021-22, as opposed to just one in 2020-21.

“I think we’ve demonstrated to the community and our students to look for loopholes and to look for ways around things,” said Gills Creek District board Representative Jon Atchue.