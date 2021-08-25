More than 600 Franklin County students in quarantine; board opts not to change exemptions

ROCKY MOUNT — With more than 600 students in quarantine, and the number increasing by the day, the Franklin County School Board used an emergency meeting Wednesday to reinstate measures such as tri-fold desk shields, intended to reduce the number of potential COVID-19 exposures sweeping the school system.
The board did not make any changes to the face mask policy adopted unanimously at their contentious Aug. 9 meeting, though a board member tried, only to be told the law wouldn’t allow it.
At that meeting, with an combative audience full of anti-mask sentiment, the sharply divided board reached a compromise that required masks for all students and staff but explicitly stated that no paperwork would be required for those seeking exemptions.
Eleven days into the school year, at least 1,225 students have mask exemptions – about 20% of the student body – as opposed to 15 in the previous school year, Assistant Superintendent Sue Rogers said. Similarly, 83 staff members have exemptions in 2021-22, as opposed to just one in 2020-21.
“I think we’ve demonstrated to the community and our students to look for loopholes and to look for ways around things,” said Gills Creek District board Representative Jon Atchue.
He tried to make a motion that would reverse that decision, requiring documentation for mask exemption requests. Member-at-large Penny Blue supported him. “It is not fair for 600 children to be out of school because some folks decided not to wear masks,” she said.
However, school district attorney Steve Maddy and other school board members said Atchue’s motion could not be considered because it was not related to the purpose of the special meeting. Also, Maddy said requiring documentation would be against state law.
When board Vice Chair Jeff Worley, who attended the meeting remotely, also expressed an opinion that people were abusing the mask exemption policy, a woman in the audience stood up and began shouting. Board Chair Julie Nix had a deputy escort the woman from the meeting.
A considerably smaller crowd attended Wednesday’s meeting than in the previous two months, though most in the audience had spoken at past meetings against mask mandates. Public comment was not allowed at Wednesday’s meeting.
Earlier, school Director of Operations Jason Guilliams explained the factors that lead to requiring a student to quarantine at home. If a student that tests positive is not wearing a mask, all potentially exposed students who are not vaccinated must be quarantined, he said. Also, if an unvaccinated student who is not wearing a mask is potentially exposed, they must be quarantined, he said.
The effort involved in contract tracing after potential exposures has overwhelmed the school staff, officials said.
Not all of the 600 students in quarantine have mask exemptions, and most have had potential exposures rather than testing positive for COVID-19, Guilliams said. He blamed the rapidly rising cases in the schools on the fact that Franklin County is a COVID-19 hot spot.
Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs presented a list of strategies for the board to approve that included sanitizing between classes, limiting the size of assemblies, staggering use of spaces, offering tri-fold shields and more.
The board approved Cobbs’ recommendations 7-1, with Blue voting no in protest that the mask exemption issue was left unaddressed. Atchue voted with the majority but told the others, “I think this is a bad move.”