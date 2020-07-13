Most Franklin County students will likely start the school year online as school board takes cautious approach

Franklin County students will likely start the school year with students third grade and older in a virtual classroom, and pre-K through second grade students and certain students who utilize special education services in person daily. School board members unanimously agreed to approve a plan in order to start school on schedule on Aug. 10, but decided to give themselves more time before agreeing to send more students back to the classroom.

Board members came to a consensus after an hour of discussion about how to safely return to the classroom while balancing concerns about a potential spike in positive COVID-19 cases. They ultimately agreed to “err on the side of caution,” as Chair Julie Nix put it, and keep the Phase 2 plan intact for Phase 3 until they can decide how to phase in older students.

The board committed to meet weekly in the meantime to adjust the plan as needed and work toward a schedule that would send all grades back to the classroom two days per week and, eventually, full time.

“I certainly don’t want to roll the dice,” board member Jon Atchue said, speaking about unknown variables.