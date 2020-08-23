Most Montgomery Co. students, so far, plan to show up to classroom

CHRISTIANSBURG — Approximately 80% of Montgomery County Public Schools’ 9,800 students have as of this past week signed up for in-person classes for the school year that will start on Sept. 8.
That signup figure, which MCPS shared Friday, is one of the latest developments in the school district’s much debated reopening.
“This is definitely the most complex year to prepare for at any time during my 28 years in public education,” Superintendent Mark Miear wrote in a recent email. “There have been many challenges, but one of the greatest is the ability to know more about this virus. My area of expertise is education. We are fortunate to work with an amazing health department who has kept us informed. I never could have imagined dealing with something like this.”
For the neighboring Radford City Schools, the number of students who have chosen the virtual option was 350, or 22%, as of Monday, according to figures provided by the district.
The puzzle that the COVID-19 pandemic dumped on MCPS was evident in the approval of the reopening, a plan that was debated and dissected for more than 10 hours during a July meeting that didn’t adjourn until the early morning hours the following day.
The Sept. 8 date was one of the adjustments made and approved by the school board.
The school district initially looked at starting the school year on Aug. 13, but a few school board members raised concerns about the chances of MCPS students and employees remaining a danger to one another in the period shortly after that date.
Health officials have said that they anticipate a notable increase in local cases in the few weeks following the return of Virginia Tech and Radford University students. Tech students living on campus began moving in on Aug. 14, while their Radford counterparts had started returning two weeks earlier.
The MCPS Sept. 8 reopening remained subject to debate until this past week, when some school board members continued to raise questions about whether that date was still too soon. The discussion prompted the board to affirm its position on the reopening, a decision that narrowly passed on a 4-3 vote.
“I didn’t think I’d have to deal with this specific issue, but I ran for the board for this reason,” board member Mark Cherbaka wrote in an emailed response to a question about whether he ever anticipated a challenge like the pandemic. “I want to help solve difficult problems between stakeholders while bringing the community perspective to bear. That’s the core of our democracy. I can’t think of a situation that demands that more than this one.”
Cherbaka, who has staunchly opposed the Sept. 8 reopening, said the preparation for the upcoming school year is definitely the toughest of which he’s ever been a part. However, he said the district’s staff would probably be better positioned to answer that question.
Cherbaka said the pandemic has created unknowns, significantly affected how instruction is delivered and demanded flexibility from everyone.
School board Chairwoman Gunin Kiran, who has twice voted in favor of the reopening date, echoed some of Cherbaka’s points. The possibility of lives being at stake combined with the absence of a solid blueprint on dealing with the pandemic have made it tough for the district to know what the right decision is, Kiran said.
“Our job is to serve our students as best as we can, and they are best served when they are in schools,” she said. “How you do that under the conditions, in which no one has prior experience, has been the most challenging.”
Like several other districts in the region and state, MCPS won’t have its students in the classrooms all at once.
The MCPS reopening plan will have 50% of pre-K to 12th grade students attend class on four half-days a week. That means that no more than 50% of students will be scheduled for classes at any given time during the school day. Families, however, are being allowed to choose between in-person and remote schooling.
Remote learning involves the use of online resources and logging into a remote classroom. Students under this option can move back into the classroom and agree to return to in-person instruction if schools open fully before the end of the year.
There is also the MCPS Virtual School, where students at both the elementary and secondary levels stay remote for the entire school year.
