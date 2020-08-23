Most Montgomery Co. students, so far, plan to show up to classroom

Cherbaka said the pandemic has created unknowns, significantly affected how instruction is delivered and demanded flexibility from everyone.

School board Chairwoman Gunin Kiran, who has twice voted in favor of the reopening date, echoed some of Cherbaka’s points. The possibility of lives being at stake combined with the absence of a solid blueprint on dealing with the pandemic have made it tough for the district to know what the right decision is, Kiran said.

“Our job is to serve our students as best as we can, and they are best served when they are in schools,” she said. “How you do that under the conditions, in which no one has prior experience, has been the most challenging.”

Like several other districts in the region and state, MCPS won’t have its students in the classrooms all at once.

The MCPS reopening plan will have 50% of pre-K to 12th grade students attend class on four half-days a week. That means that no more than 50% of students will be scheduled for classes at any given time during the school day. Families, however, are being allowed to choose between in-person and remote schooling.